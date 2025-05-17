Triumph Settle for 2-2 Draw with AV Alta

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club battled AV Alta to a 2-2 draw Saturday night in a match highlighted by Leo Castro's brace. With the draw, Greenville moves to 2-3-3 on the season and remains in seventh place in the USL League One standings.

The visitors struck first in the 21st minute when Alexis Cerritos turned Triumph center back Evan Lee and slotted a low shot into the left corner to give AV Alta the early lead. Greenville thought they had equalized just six minutes later when Connor Evans and Leo Castro linked up for a highlight-reel finish, but the goal was ruled offside and disallowed. Despite Greenville's attacking efforts, the home team still lacked the finishing touch and AV Alta carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The pairing would not be denied for long. In the 71st minute, Evans whipped in a pinpoint free kick, and Castro flicked a header into the far netting to level the match, 1-1. Just six minutes later, the duo struck again. Evans' quick play down the right found Castro in space, and the veteran forward buried his second of the night to give Triumph a 2-1 advantage.

However, in the 85th minute, miscommunication in the back proved costly. As Brandon Fricke and Evans attempted to clear a bouncing ball in the box, it rebounded off one and into the Triumph's own net-bringing the score to 2-2, where it would remain until the final whistle.

Greenville will look to regroup and build on the chemistry shown between Evans and Castro as they prepare for their next outing on May 25th at expansion side, Texoma FC. The Triumph return home on June 7th against FC Naples on the campus of Clemson University at Historic Riggs Field. Tickets available now.







