Triumph Blank Westchester 3-0 to Jump Back into Playoff Race

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Westchester, NY (July 2, 2025)- In a crucial road fixture, Greenville Triumph SC delivered one of their most complete performances of the season, shutting out Westchester SC 3-0 on Wednesday night. Standout performances from Rodrigo Robles, Chapa Herrera and Gunther Rankenburg marked the match as GTSC notched its third straight victory.

Rodrigo Robles set the tone early, striking in the 9th minute after beating the Westchester defender, Andrew Jean-Baptiste to a loose ball. Just five minutes later, chaos in the box led to Greenville's first penalty of the night, when Robles was taken down after a rebound chance. Midfielder Chapa Herrera calmly slotted the spot kick, giving the visitors a two-goal cushion. Before halftime, Leo Castro's deft control outside the box drew another foul, this time setting up Robles for a penalty of his own-one he converted with power and precision to make it 3-0 before the break.

Westchester nearly found a way back into the match early in the second half, but Greenville keeper Gunther Rankenburg proved unbeatable between the posts. He denied multiple dangerous chances, including a diving save against an angled header from Juan Carlos Obregón Jr.. in the 50th and a fingertip stop on a clinical free kick in the 63rd. Michael Gonzalez and Ropapa Mensah nearly added to the Triumph tally on the counterattack, but the Westchester defense managed to hold the line and prevent further damage. Despite going down to 10 men in the 68th minute after Herrera was issued a second yellow card, the Triumph stood tall defensively. Rankenburg continued his heroics late into the match, preserving his clean sheet with a crucial block in the 77th. With the shutout victory, Greenville moved into eighth place in the league standings with a 4-6-4 record-now firmly within the playoff picture as the second half of the season begins. Following the holiday break, the Triumph will head to Breese Stevens Field to face Forward Madison on July 12th.







