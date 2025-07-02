Match Preview: Texoma FC vs. FMFC

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC are back in league action on Saturday July 5th on the road against Texoma FC.

This battle with Texoma is the second meeting between the two sides this season, with the first being a league match in Madison on April 19th. That match saw the Mingos draw by a score of 1-1 with Derek Gebhard coming up with last-minute heroics at the death when he scored in the 95th minute for the home team.

FMFC VS. WESTCHESTER SC USL LEAGUE ONE MATCH RECAP

The Mingos started off with a bang with Derek Gebhard winning a penalty within the first two minutes of play. Moments later, Garrett McLaughlin buried the penalty from the spot in the 4' giving the boys the early lead. This was McLaughlin's first goal this season since just coming back from an Open Cup injury he picked up back in April versus FC Tulsa. Despite momentum flowing for Forward, Westchester was able to find an equalizer in the 22'. Play carried on fairly evenly with possession split slightly in favor of Westchester. Forward had an incredible look in the 43' with great link-up play between Dourado, McLaughlin and Murphy Jr that went just over the bar. Westchester took the lead just before half off of a penalty that was initially saved by keeper, Bernd Schipmann, but was put in on the second try by Obregón Jr. This sent the Mingos into the locker room a goal down at the halftime whistle.

The Gos came out hot with a big chance in the 48' that was pounced on by the Westchester keeper. FMFC kept on knocking and had another chance go just wide in the 53' off the foot of Derek Gebhard. The Mingos didn't let up and Viader hit a wicked strike from a free kick outside the box in the 84' that forced another big save from the Westchester keep. Brazilian, Lucca Dourado, forced another save from the Westchester keeper in the 89' and Boyce put yet another on target in the 91'. Despite a late push on offense, Forward was unable to find the comeback and finished the match a goal down.

Outside of League play, Forward Madison is coming off of a mood-boosting 1-0 victory over One Knoxville SC in the Jägermeister Cup last Saturday. The Mingos got the much-needed result after another converted penalty from Garrett McLaughlin that gave them the lead in the 44'. The Forward defense put up a massive effort from there to keep Knox out of the net, including four big saves from Keeper, Bernd Schipmann, to secure the win.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on Texoma FC.

Pepper the Goalkeeper with Shots: Texoma has let in 23 goals this year, the second most in the league. The Mingos will need to look to take chances at goal and make the keeper make the save.

Switched on for 90 Minutes: Playing a complete game, minimizing mistakes, and maintaining full defensive focus are very important. The Mingos found success in last weekend's Jägermeister Cup match against One Knox when they found the lead and held it through to the final whistle.

Numbers Down Defending: Texoma is known for its fast-paced transitions. The Flamingos must defend these moments effectively by delaying the attack until there are numbers behind the ball or by winning individual duels.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvTXO

Saturday, July 5th, 2025

7:30 pm CST kickoff

Bearcat Stadium - Sherman, TX

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD:1-4-6

TXO: 4-5-3







United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.