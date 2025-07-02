Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Spokane Velocity

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SPOKANE, WA - Los Pájaros face off against top of the table Spokane Velocity at Breese Stevens Field Wednesday, July 2 at 9 PM CST. Watch the game live on ESPN+.

ARE WE THERE YET?

Texoma FC's next match sees the team travel to Spokane, Washington to face Spokane Velocity on Wednesday, 7/2. This is Los Pájaros longest road trip of the season and the second time the team travels to Washington state. With a good run of form and players hitting their stride, Los Pájaros are sure to fight for their win back against Spokane.

LAST TIME OUT

The last time Los Pájaros traveled to Spokane, the team faced their worst defeats of the season, losing 4-1 to the Velocity. Goals from Derek Waldeck, Anuar Peláez, Shavon John-Brown, and Ismaila Jome secured the victory for the home side that night. Despite a goal from Ajmeer Spengler, Los Pájaros suffered their biggest goal difference loss of the season (-3).

WHAT'S DIFFERENT NOW

Since the last time Texoma met Spokane, Los Pájaros have only lost once in league play (4-1-3, 15 pts). Not only have the team been racking up points, but they've been racking up players as well. Last time out, Texoma FC was without a majority of their players due to various visa issues and injuries. A total of 5 players were missing on the night including the likes of Luke McCormick, Teddy Baker, Diego Pepi, and Maciej Bortniczuk. With all of the squad now present and ready to play, Los Pájaros are at full strength.







