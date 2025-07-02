Greenville Blanks WSC 3-0 Wednesday Night in Mt. Vernon.

July 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Maybe weather delays equal triumphs for a veteran USL League One club. The Greenville Triumph did not make it to New York until early Wednesday morning, but it did not slow their first half play as they jumped out early and rode a trio of first half scores to a 3-0 whitewash of WSC before 2,120 at the Stadium at Memorial Field Wednesday night.

Greenville stormed out the gates early, with Rodrigo Robles scoring a brace and Chapa Herrera converting from the penalty spot in the first half, and Gunther Rankenburg turned back 12 shots to earn the clean sheet, giving the Triumph consecutive wins for the first time this season. WSC was outshot 14-12 in the match, and was dealt their second straight loss at home by a three score differential, having lost to AV Alta at home 5-2 on June 15.

The loss drops WSC to 2-5-5 in USL League One play, and they have yet to notch a league home win in their inaugural season at the Stadium at Memorial Field (0-3-3). It was also the first time they were blanked at home in USL League One play.

WSC's next match will be July 12 at FC Naples, before a July 16th home rematch with Spokane.







