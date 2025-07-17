USL League One Issues Forfeit to Spokane Velocity FC for Use of Ineligible Player, WSC Awarded 3-0 Victory
July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC News Release
USL League One Thursday announced that the Week 20 regular season match between Westchester SC and Spokane Velocity FC has been declared a forfeit due to Spokane's use of an ineligible player. Spokane defender Javier Martín Gil, who was not listed on the matchday roster, entered the match in the 59th minute before exiting in the 75th minute.
Per league rules, Westchester have been awarded a 3-0 victory, which will be reflected in the league standings and statistics. The match will be recorded as a 3-0 loss for Velocity FC.
Spokane will remain in first place on 29 points with an 8-2-5 record, while Westchester will move to 12th place on 14 points with a 3-6-5 record.
Spokane had won the match 3-2 on Wednesday night in Mt. Vernon.
