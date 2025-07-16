WSC Drops 3-2 Hard Fought Home Match to Table Leader Spokane Wednesday Night

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Anuar Peláez's two penalty conversions proved to be the difference as USL League One leader Spokane Velocity held on for a 3-2 win over a shorthanded WSC on Wednesday night in Mt. Vernon, giving Spokane a sweep of the season series.

Peláez put Spokane on top 1-o 14 minutes into the match, beating keeper Dane Jacomen on his first of two penalty conversions. Ermin Mackic's conversion off a J.C. Obregon missed penalty, his first professional goal, tied the match a 1-1 22 minutes in, a score which held up at the break. An own goal just three minutes into the second half put Spokane back up 2-1, before Obregon knotted the score again at the 66h minute. The tie was short-lived, as a Peláez penalty conversion gave Spokane the lead for good just four minutes later.

WSC dropped to 0-3-4 in Mount Vernon in League play this season, their third straight home loss after three consecutive draws.

WSC has road matches at Knoxville (July 19) and their final Jägermeister Cup match at Detroit City (July 26) to round out the month.







