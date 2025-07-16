Texoma FC Re-Signs Midfielder Damian IamarinoUntil the End of the Season

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the re-signing of midfielder Damian Iamarino for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval. Iamarino initially joined Texoma FC on a 25 day contract in April of this year.

"I'm touched by the warm welcome from club management and players," said Iamarino. "I'm excited and proud to be working alongside each one of them and to be part of such an incredible family. The support has meant the world to me."

Iamarino, 23, was born in Daytona Beach, Florida but spent most of his youth in Niagara Falls, Canada. After a move back to Florida, he spent the rest of his youth career playing for Orlando City SC's youth academy. In 2019, Iamarino made the move to Europe, playing for then Serie B side, Chievo Verona's U-19 team.

"Damian was with us initially on a short term contract and did well," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "Over that period of time, Damian showcased what an exceptional person he is and he has continued to train with the team over the last few months and that has aided his development from a playing perspective. We now have the opportunity to sign him to a longer term deal from a playing perspective whilst also helping him on his coaching journey for his future."

