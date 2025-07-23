Forward Madison FC Defeat South Georgia Tormenta in 1-0 Victory

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The match started off feisty with Forward successfully defending an early corner from Tormenta. The Mingos found their way into dangerous areas several times in the first quarter of the game including a goal from Dourado that was called back for offside in the 12'. Forward continued to apply the pressure on offense, having another great look in the 27' from Bartman that went just over the bar. The stalemate was finally broken in the 28' with a beautiful rip from Dourado that found the back of the net and sent the Mingos up 1-0. Tormenta went on an offensive tear following the Forward goal, but the FMFC defense was able to fend them off including an unbelievable boot save by Schipmann in stoppage. The 'Gos kept them out of the net up until the halftime whistle.

Tormenta had a shot on an empty net early in the second half after beating Schipmann but sent it wide of the net. Play got chippy as the match went on with several yellow cards being dolled out to Tormenta. Madison die-hards were thrilled to see a fan-favorite, Devin Boyce, subbed on in the 79' returning from injury. Tormenta remained on the aggressive attack, forcing Forward to lock-in and lock-down on defense. With nine added minutes of stoppage, the Mingos had to put on a defensive clinic to hold the lead. Forward held strong and got the result at the final whistle, securing all three crucial points tonight and moving FMFC up in the league table.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Dourado (28')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, TRM- Rasheed (26')

Yellow, TRM- Alves (76')

Yellow, TRM- Vivas (79')

Yellow, TRM- Reid-Stephen (90+3')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is traveling to Protective Stadium in Birmingham Alabama for their final regular Jägermeister Cup match of the season. Play kicks off at 7pm on Saturday July 26th! Fans can catch the game in the Forward Club with doors opening at 6pm!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka (Ereku 89') , #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #10 Mesias, #11 Garcia (Viader 63'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (Boyce 77'), #24 Bartman (Galindrez 77'), #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 67'), #77 Brown (Sousa 89')

ALL SUBS USED: Lapsley

TRM: #13 Jones, #58 Jimenez (Reid-Stephen 61'), #6 Stretch, #23 Rasheed, #4Nare (Kasanzu 61'), #3 Alves, #28 Walker (Doyle 75'), #8 Cabral, #11 Nyandjo (Gray 78'), #19 Bazini (Vivas 75'), #71 Bwana (Tunbridge 61')

Subs: Drey







United Soccer League One Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.