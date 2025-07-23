Kickers Travel to Take on Charlotte Independence

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Final Jägermeister Match: The Richmond Kickers (4-8-4, 16 pts) will head south to take on Charlotte Independence on Saturday, July 26. The matchup, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., is the final group stage match in this year's USL Jägermeister Cup Match for both teams. The two sides have faced off already in the regular season. On March 15, Charlotte found a 1-0 victory over the Richmond side. The Independence currently sit fourth in the league standings with a 7-4-5 record and 26 total points. The Kickers will look to find their footing and continue making a push for the playoffs.

Battle in Greenville: Last Sunday's USL League One showdown between the Kickers and the Greenville Triumph was highlighted by a Richmond side that featured seven homegrown players and four academy-product pros. Richmond's defense started strong, building a solid wall keeping Greenville's offense at bay. The South Carolina side earned a penalty kick to take the lead in the 20th minute, but numerous saves from former-academy goalkeeper and young professional James Sneddon kept the Triumph from adding to their lead until the 71st minute. The Kickers created scoring opportunities of their own, including a strike off the foot of Marcelo Lage that fell just inches off frame.

Between the Pipes: Positioned inside the 18, academy product turned pro, James Sneddon, has been superb in the goal for the Kickers this season. The 19-year-old has registered 42 saves, second best in the league, and two clean sheets on the season. Not only does Sneddon showcase his athleticism in each match, but his leadership from behind the ball has proven to be grounding for the Richmond defense. As the club has made the development of young players a key priority, Sneddon, himself, is developing into a veteran presence inside the box.

Next Home Match: The Kickers will travel to North Carolina to play the Charlotte Independence on Saturday. Next week, the Kickers will be back at City Stadium on Saturday, August 2, as they play host to FC Naples for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day presented by Nightingale. The match will feature 500 free ice cream sandwiches for fans!! Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!

Competition: USL Jägermeister Cup

Date: July 26, 2025

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC.

Forecast: 96/76F, Partly Cloudy

Broadcast TV: CBS 6.3. ESPN+







