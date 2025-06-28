Triumph Outlasts Miami FC 2-0 in Jägermeister Group Play

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Triumph continued a run of strong play in the Jägermeister Cup, taking down USL Championship team Miami FC 2-0 on Saturday night at Paladin Stadium. Second half goals from Rodrigo Robles and Carlos Anguiano propelled the Triumph to the win while goalkeeper Seth Torman and the Triumph defense earned a shutout. With the victory, Greenville secured valuable points in Jägermeister group play, as it now leads the group after back-to-back wins against USL Championship teams.

The opening 45 minutes were tightly contested, with Greenville generating several offensive chances but were unable to break through. Despite a handful of attacking sequences from each team, the match went into halftime level at 0-0.

Just 20 seconds into the second half, Greenville pressed forward and the ball bounced between several Triumph attackers before Rodrigo Robles collected a brilliant pass from Toby Sims and chipped the ball past Bill Hamid, Miami's keeper, in the 46th minute to give Greenville a 1-0 lead.

Both sides had opportunities throughout the second half, but the Triumph's backline held strong. Goalkeeper Seth Torman turned in a clean sheet, denying multiple threats from Miami to preserve the shutout.

The decisive moment came in the 86th minute when Ben Zakowski danced through defenders then slipped a pass to Carlos Anguiano, who buried a one-touch strike into the back of the net for his first goal in the Triumph uniform.

"The work ethic of the group has been great," said team captain Brandon Fricke. "We put in the work on the defensive end, and everyone was working together to tackle and fight for each other. We were hunting in packs, and then offensively we did a good job of playing in pace and it showed with two really good goals. Can't say much more than how proud of the guys I am."

The Triumph will look to carry this momentum into their next match as they travel to Westchester SC on Wednesday, July 2. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM. Greenville returns home on Sunday, July 20th, to play the Richmond kickers before hosting their final match of the Jägermeister Cup group stage on July 26th against FC Naples.

Rodrigo Robles, forward, on his chipped goal that opened scoring: "That goal was the result of teamwork - we were pressing together, we were going together and attacking together. In space I know Toby [Sims] can play that ball and I just made the run. Lucky enough, it went in and I hope I can continue that run of form in league play and we can keep getting the three points, because that's the most important part."

