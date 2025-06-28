FMFC Defeat One Knox in Jägermesiter Cup Match Tonight

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Forward defense stands strong to hold lead and get the win tonight at Breese.

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #4 Osmond (Chilaka 80'), #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr. (Dietrich 80'), #8 Boyce (Bartman 90'), #9 McLaughlin (Dourado 62'), #10 Mesias, #11 Garcia, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #25 Sousa (Brown 62')

ALL SUBS USED: #19 Galindrez, #36 Lapsley

KNX: #3 Haugli, #7 Diene, #8 Kelly-Rosales, #10 Tekiela, #12 Johnson (Caputo 65'), #13 Fernandez Cotbal (McLeod 46'), #14 Doyle (Calixtro 46'), #22 Ritchie, #25 Garibay, #26 Brown, #77 Rosamilia

Subs: #15 Martin, #17 Goling, #21 Zarokostas, #24 Lemen

Match Action

Tonight's match was fast-paced from the start with both teams finding themselves in the opposition's third often. Forward Keeper, Bernd Schipmann, kept the match scoreless with a great save early in the 5' when Knox put a header on frame off of a corner. Forward had several promising offensive attacks in the first third of the match, but they were unable to finish. The Mingos won a penalty kick in the 42' following a Knox handball off a corner kick. McLaughlin buried the pen to give the Gos the lead as they went into the break.

The second half began with a solid save by Schipmann in the 48' to keep Knox off the scoresheet. Jake Crull put on a defensive clinic for the Gos in the second half, shutting down One Knox at every turn. In the 70' Schipmann pounced on a well-struck shot to keep the one goal advantage. Play continued relatively evenly and Forward's defensive line put up an incredible performance to keep the lead. Schipmann made another impeccable save off of a deflection in the 87'. The defense held strong through to the final whistle and came away with a much-needed result at home.

"Look, we fought till the end," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "I'm so proud of that. I think it's something we can build on."

"I'm super proud of the boys and happy to get this ball rolling again," said Midfielder, Aiden Mesias. "Man, it's been raining, but rain doesn't last forever, so it's good"

"Man, we owe the fans for sticking it out with us," said Mesias. "There's nothing but love, man. So this one genuinely goes to the fans."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, McLaughlin (44')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, KNX- Doyle (17')

Yellow, KNX- Haugli (24')

Yellow, MAD- Murphy Jr (45')

Yellow, KNX-Rosmilia (54')

Yellow, KNX-Caputo (72')

Yellow, MAD-Dietrich (84')

Yellow, KNX- Bench (85')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC face Texoma FC on the road on Saturday July 5th at Sherman Bearcat Stadium! Head to the Forward Club at 6:30pm for the Official Watch Party. Kickoff at 7:30!







