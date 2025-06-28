Riverhounds Edge WSC 1-0 in Pittsburgh in Jägermeister Cup Play

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







In a must win to stay alive matchup in Jägermeister Cup play on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds emerged on top against Westchester SC, 1-0, at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The first half began with a tentativeness from each side with both starting elevens featuring some rotation on the damp, slippery turf field. Ultimately, it was the Riverhounds would find the initial breakthrough. In the 15th minute, some carefully crafted interplay between Robbie Mertz and Junior Etou freed up the latter down the left flank. His cross was fired centrally and to the feet of Bertin Jacquesson, who re-directed it in for his first goal of the year - handing the Pittsburgh a 1-0 advantage.

He'd just miss his opportunity to double that advantage ten minutes later. This time it was Bradley Sample making a run into the box and ending up in possession of a clever ball over the top from Mertz. He'd pull the ball back towards the spot where Jacquesson was lurking, but his shot was directly at Dane Jacomen in goal who pulled off a stunning reflex save and left Jacquesson in dismay at his missed chance.

The two sides then engaged in a defensive back and forth on the wet field for the remainder of the match, with a scary moment midway through the second half, as Max Broughton of Pittsburgh and Juan Carlos Obregon suffered a head-to-head collision, but both were ultimately able to get up and return to the match.

Jacomen kept WSC within one in the final five minutes with with a stunning save diving to his right of an Augie Williams breakway, and then matched it with an equally stunning parry of a follow-up shot from Jackson Walti back to his left.

The Riverhounds earn their first three points in their third Jägermeister Cup match and remain alive, while Westchester suffers another close loss.

It was the third Jägermeister Cup matchup, and first on the road, for WSC, following a 4-1 loss at home to Rhode Island FC on April 27 and a 3-2 loss to Hartford Athletic on May 31st. WSC is 0-4-0 against USL Championship sides thus far, also having lost 3-1 loss at Detroit City FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

Their next home match will be July 2 in a rematch with Greenville at 7 pm in USL League One play, looking to build off of their 2-1 win at Forward Madison last week. Their next Jägermeister Cup matchup will be at Detroit FC on July 26.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.