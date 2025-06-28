Independence Fall in Penalties to Loudoun United

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

LEESBURG, VA - The Charlotte Independence fell in penalties to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC Saturday night in the third match of USL Jägermeister Cup play.

The result ending in spot kicks earns Charlotte a point, keeping them in second place in the cup standings. In a battle of the two top teams in Group 5, the match lived up to the hype in the 7th all-time meeting between the two clubs.

Just as the two teams headed out for the 6:00 kickoff, lightning struck in Leesburg, sending the clubs back to the locker rooms. The typical 30-minute delay turned into two hours and the match finally kicked off just after 8:00.

The Jacks nearly took the lead just six minutes in. In what looked harmless, Loudoun goalkeeper #23 Hugo Fauroux came out to play a bouncing ball. However, the keeper overran it and #8 Juan David Moreno pounced on the loose ball with an empty net. However, the Colombian's try from a sharp angle just went wide of the far post.

Loudoun showcased their offensive firepower and skill through much of the first half. The home side took 11 shots in the first 45 minutes and were a consistent threat in transition.

The team's leading scorer #11 Abdellatif Aboukoura had the first try in the 14th minute, attempting a bending effort from the edge of the box, but it went high and wide.

Aboukoura got in behind Charlotte's defense in the 21st minute, but Charlotte goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy pressured well, made himself big, and made the save.

Loudoun's best opportunity of the first 25 minutes came from #14 Zach Ryan. The forward ran onto a cross at the top of the box in stride, but his one-time shot went over the crossbar.

The Jacks, while playing in a low block, countered effectively. The visitors still managed nine shots despite having just 35% of possession in the first half. Moreno's second chance of the half in the 35th minute was parried away by Fauroux.

Loudoun continued to show their speed on the wings through Aboukoura and #31 Hakim Karamoko. Karamoko found himself one-on-one with Levy in the 36th minute, but just rolled it by the post.

Charlotte's best look at goal came in first half stoppage time. It was a lovely transition moment after turning over the hosts in midfield. Moreno found #9 Jon Bakero in space in the box, but the Spaniard's chance was thwarted in front of net by crashing Loudoun defenders.

And yet, despite the influx of scoring chances, the first half ended 0-0.

Loudoun came out firing again through Karamoko. The winger cut inside in the 48th minute and fired towards the bottom corner, but Levy made a fantastic save diving to his right.

The Championship side finally did find the first goal of the game in the 63rd minute. After a Charlotte hand ball at the top of their own box, Aboukoura placed the free kick into the side netting.

Charlotte began to press, leaving them more susceptible at the back. Ryan had a great chance for Loudoun in the 68th minute, but just couldn't place it in the bottom corner.

Like they have all year, the Independence found a way to come back. A loose ball at the top of Loudoun's box fell to Marou in the 73rd minute, who had just come on as a substitute. The Cameroonian thundered a strike into the bottom corner past an outstretched Fauroux to draw level.

Boosted by an equalizer, the Jacks were not afraid to continue taking it to the top team in the group. In the 82nd minute, substitute #80 Christopher Jaime slipped in #99 Christian Chaney, but Fauroux made a strong save to keep the match square.

The game remained tied as the referee blew the final whistle and the cup match headed to penalties.

In penalties, it set up well for the Jacks. Levy stopped #3 Keegan Tingey on Loudoun's first penalty.

The Jacks had the lead until #2 Fabrice Ngah struck the goal post with his effort. After the teams traded goals, Marou's attempt was saved by Faroux. #5 Yanis Leerman stepped up and struck the winning penalty to give Loudoun the two points.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's performance:

"Disappointed to not win in penalties, but I have nothing but positive to say about the character of the group and I thought we played a really solid game. Overall, we matched up with really one of the top teams in the championship in the East and I thought we had a really solid game defensively. We limited chances and manage them and I thought you know we were able to create some really good opportunities in the first half. I thought we did a good job late in the game giving ourselves a chance to win in regulation. It didn't happen and so, I think probably a little bit of frustration that we couldn't quite get it done."

Jeffries on the team's level against Championship sides:

"I think we will certainly take positives to the guys in the locker room. We matched up with essentially the third and fourth top in the East and been with them for 90 minutes on both days and managed to get a win and a draw out of the games. I felt like we were definitely in both games. We had to defend a fair amount, but we still managed to have our moments on the ball and then play with them and compete and that's something that will take us as a confidence builder. Hopefully, we can carry that into the rest of the regular season and maintain that level of play consistently."

Nick Spielman on taking the positives:

"I think we can take a lot from this game considering the delay and the position Loudoun is in in their league. Our mentality was great all game, even going down a goal, we fought and fought and got the goal we deserved. Unlucky to lose in penalties, but that's the way the game goes sometimes."

Jon Bakero on the team's resolve:

"I think the character of this group is so resilient. We can play against anyone. ¬©We've shown that we're not far off from the level of the Championship teams. We still haven't lost in regulation against any of them. I'm very proud of the boys today. This group is doing the right things and I think it's important for us to keep our heads up and keep working because we still have chances to go through."







