The Richmond Kickers Drop USL Jagermeister Cup Match, 0-3, to Championship Side Lexington SC

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Tonight's match was a homegrown story with seven teenagers taking the pitch and two more homegrown players in the roster.

Taking on USL Championship side Lexington SC who are on a two-game winning streak, the Kickers fell 0-3 at home. Although three goals snuck through, the Kickers put on a solid defensive performance. The Richmond Kickers fielded 7 teenagers, building experience within the homegrown crew in tonight's USL Jagermeister Cup match.

Captained by Richmond native Simon Fitch, the Kickers saw homegrown talent excel throughout the night, even though the score might not have reflected it. Andrew Richman made his first career start. Landon Johnson, the youngest player ever to sign a pro contract with the Kickers, made his first start of the 2025 season. And, Jonathan Gomez, Nick Sarantakos, and Brendan Dobzyniak earned their first professional minutes with the Kickers.

In the run of play, the Kickers started fast. Adrian Billhardt won the ball, and hit Landon Johnson pressing upfield. Johnson fed Simon Fitch on the right wing, who sent a beautiful cross that connected with Hayden Anderson, but his header fell inches wide of the pipe.

In the fifth minute, Billhardt sent a pristine cross into the box on a free kick, finding the head of Griffin Garnett, who sent the redirection just barely over the crossbar.

Lexington's first proper attack came in the ninth minute, but it was shut down by Pablo Jara's diving save that kept the redirected header from finding the back of the net. They would return shortly though and Lexington found the back of the net on a corner kick in the tenth.

Andrew Richman, making his first career start, won the ball in the visitors' half, and the ball found its way to Billhardt's feet in the 11th minute. Pushing to answer, Billhardt found Landon Johnson at the top of the box, where Johnson settled and ripped a shot that missed just left of the post.

Lexington built another attack in the 16th minute, playing a through ball into the final third. Jara made a one-on-one save to put a stop to the run.

A combination defensive effort from Simon Fitch and Jonathan Kanagwa - who made his second start tonight - kept Jara clean and shut down a promising Lexington attack in the 23rd. A minute later, Lexington earned a free kick, which was laced on goal, but Jara made another immaculate save to keep the ball out of the net.

In the 27th minute, Lexington lined up for another free kick from the left sideline. The cross was punched away by Jara, but the away side retained possession and fired another shot, also deflected by Jara.

30 minutes in, a battle for possession at the midfield line led to a long ball attempt for Lexington, but Beckett Howell was in perfect position in his left back spot to head the ball away.

Lexington netted another goal on a corner kick in the 31st minute.

The Kickers would play lockdown defense through the first 45 minutes of the second half, continuing to build through the wings using Howell and Fitch consistently. Sarantakos, Gomez and Dobzyniak provided fresh legs as the side kept pushing.

Fitch, captaining the side for the night and getting heavily involved in the Richmond attack, sent another quality cross into the six in the 37th. Hayden Anderson fully laid out to get his head to it and sent the ball a few inches too far to the right.

A long ball put Lexington on the attack in the 42nd. Roderick Epps attempted a shot for the visiting side, but Griffin Garnett got in the way to deflect it out of bounds.

The Lexington offense made its way down the right wing, and a cross was sent into the box in the 71st minute. Klaidi Cela was able to step in front of the ball and clear it, but off another set piece the visiting team would sneak one more in, in the 90th minute.

