Tormenta Battles Back to Equalize Against Charleston Battery 3-3, Loses on Penalty Kicks in Jägermeister Cup

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC's Niall Reid-Stephen on game night

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC showed heart tonight in a dramatic Jägermeister Cup clash at Tormenta Stadium, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to force penalties before narrowly falling 5-4 in the shootout to the Charleston Battery.

The match opened with end-to-end action as both sides pressed early. Former Tormenta FC player Leland Archer put up a goal early for the Battery, making the game 1-0 in the 8th minute. Tormenta Academy alumni, goalkeeper Sam Jones came up with an incredible save for Tormenta FC in the 29th minute that kept the Battery from taking a 2-0 lead. Just before halftime, Tormenta midfielder Mason Tunbridge drew a foul that led to a free kick by midfielder Gabriel Cabral. Cabral curled a stunner and found the upper left corner of the goal, tying the score 1-1 and marking his first goal of the 2025 season.

Charleston regained momentum in the second half, netting goals in the 58th and 64th minutes to take a 3-1 lead, but Tormenta wasn't done. In the 83rd minute, forward Jonathan Nyandjo provided forward Sebastian Vivas with a cross into the box, which the Argentinian headed past the keeper, giving Tormenta an advantageous lifeline. Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen clutched up for the Ibis at the end of the second half with a goal that sent the match into a penalty shootout.

Full time ended at 3-3; therefore, a Jägermeister Cup penalty shootout was the final decider of this exciting game. Tormenta scored four penalty kicks to Charleston's five, falling just short against the Battery.

Tormenta FC has a chance to capitalize on the successes of this match on Sunday, July 6, for an away matchup against the Portland Hearts of Pine at 6:30 p.m. The Ibis will return to Statesboro on Saturday, July 12, to face off against One Knoxville in a USL League One rematch. Make sure you don't miss it, and get your tickets now.

