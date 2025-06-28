FC Naples Announces Star-Spangled Showdown with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on July 4

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - Independence Day in Southwest Florida will reach a new level of excitement when FC Naples hosts USL Championship rival Tampa Bay Rowdies at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4. The real spectacle is the game, but the club has built a full evening of fun and games around the match to create an unforgettable holiday for supporters and families.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m., launching a festive pre-game party sound-tracked by local guitarist Mattie Jolly, who will also perform after the final whistle. Kids and families can enjoy face painting and balloon artistry, and every fan entering the stadium will receive glow sticks and handheld American flags to light up the night.

Throughout the concourse and beer garden, classic barbecue fare and special Independence Day-themed food and drink items will keep spirits high. A match-day raffle offers two standout prizes: a USA-themed soccer ball and an exclusive Fourth-of-July FC Naples shirt, both signed by the entire squad.

The halftime experience, brought to you by Andersen Corporation, will feature a patriotic race on the pitch; contestants, chosen for their patriotic attire, will win a VIP experience (two pitch-side seats and an on-the-field experience with ticketing before the game) at our next home game. Fans can also visit the beer garden's interactive spin-the-wheel game and oversized yard-game zone featuring Giant Connect 4, Jenga, and Cornhole.

The USL Jägermeister Cup is a mid-season tournament designed to add excitement, showcase more teams and players, and give fans a unique viewing experience. It begins with six regional groups made up of six or seven teams, based on league or conference affiliation. Each team plays four group-stage matches- two at home and two away- between April to July. After group play, a draw will determine the matchups for the single-elimination rounds, which start three weeks later. The tournament concludes with the final on the weekend of October 4.

Currently holding third place in the USL League One standings, FC Naples is eager to face the Rowdies on such a special date, celebrating Independence Day at home alongside our Southwest Florida fans and family. We invite everyone to arrive in their brightest red, white, and blue and help transform Paradise Coast Sports Complex into a sea of stars and stripes as we mark the holiday together.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 28, 2025

FC Naples Announces Star-Spangled Showdown with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on July 4 - FC Naples

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.