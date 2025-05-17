Charleston Battery's Zeke Soto Joins the Triumph Offense

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC is excited to welcome forward Ezekiel "Zeke" Soto, a dynamic young forward, to the Upstate ahead of Saturday's match versus AV Alta. The 18-year-old has been loaned from the Charleston Battery, where he entered the professional ranks in 2024 after signing a multi-year contract. Soto's loan, which runs through the remainder of the 2025 season, marks the second time Triumph SC has received a player on loan.

Soto made five appearances with the Battery across his two seasons, including Charleston's third round U.S. Open Cup match against South Georgia Tormenta FC. He was also featured in league play against Miami FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, North Carolina FC and Loudoun United FC, continuing his development at the senior level.

A San Diego native, Soto spent four years with the Houston Dynamo Academy, making 20 appearances for Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro before moving to the USL Championship. His speed, technical ability, and attacking instincts have made him a standout prospect in every environment he's entered including the U.S. Youth National pool.

Internationally, Soto has represented the United States at the U-17 level, earning 14 caps and scoring five goals. He was part of the squad that reached the final of the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, helping the U.S. qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

