Independence Continue to Roll, Beat South Georgia, 2-0

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







STATESBORO, GA - The Charlotte Independence won their fourth league game out of five Saturday night, taking down South Georgia Tormenta 2-0 at Tormenta Stadium.

#99 Christian Chaney scored early and #2 Fabrice Ngah scored late to move the Jacks into a tie on points for first place in the USL League One table.

It was a dream start for the Independence. An inadvertent hand ball within the penalty area from Tormenta's #8 Gabriel Cabral gifted Charlotte a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the third minute.

And that they did. Chaney stepped up and slotted it past former Jack #1 Austin Pack for his 4th league goal of the season.

The goal makes it 10 straight games in all competitions that the Jacks have scored in.

South Georgia had nearly 60% of the possession in the first half and tested Jacks goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy.

Levy denied #28 Aaron Walker's close header in the 13th minute. His best save of the first half came in the 36th minute, making an exceptional dive on a free kick from #11 Jonathan Nyandjo to keep the score 1-0.

In first half stoppage time, Chaney and South Georgia defender #26 Jackson Simba Kasanzu got tied up right in front of the Independence bench.

Following Kasanzu fouling Chaney to the turf, a subtle shove from Chaney led to Kasanzu retaliating with a push to Chaney's face and a straight red card.

The halftime score remained 1-0 with a major advantage for the visitors heading to the second 45 minutes.

Rough weather rolled into Statesboro at halftime and delayed the second half by 30 minutes.

Once the second half got started, the Independence immediately went on the front foot to get a second.

#9 Jon Bakero was inches from doubling the lead in the 47th minute. Chaney set up the Spaniard but his dink over Pack just went over the crossbar.

Chaney nearly had his second of the match three minutes later, but Pack made himself big and shut down the angle.

The Tormenta then poured on pressure for a span of nearly 20 minutes down a man. Levy was called into action often, showing strong hands amongst numerous South Georgia bodies on whipped-in crosses.

South Georgia's #16 Mason Tunbridge had an excellent chance to equalize in the 76th minute. A cross from #3 Gabriel Alves fell right on Tunbridge's foot, but the Tormenta's leading scorer's shot went right at Levy.

The Tormenta continued to push. #10 Taylor Grey had another great opportunity in the 87th minute with a strike from outside the box that deflected off a Charlotte body and skimmed the outside of the net.

That ensuing corner was then whipped in, deflected towards goal, and saved off the line by Chaney.

The Independence finally got their insurance goal on the last kick of the game. Give-and-go's between substitute #8 Juan David Moreno and new addition #77 Pedro Fonseca put Moreno right at the top of the box. The Colombian then slipped in Ngah, who made no mistake from 7 yards out for his first goal of the season to secure all three points.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the second half playing a man up:

"We were really static in our possession. We didn't push them and create chances. They did well to stay in their low block and keep shape. They played direct and we managed to not have guys in good spots to deal with and it allowed them to counter freely. I felt like we didn't play at a high enough tempo."

Jeffries on Ngah finding the back of the net:

"Fabrice is a great guy. We have two left backs who are super capable of being solid players in our league. He has continued to keep his focus and work and be ready, even as he hasn't played as much. It's great for him, I'm happy for him to get a goal. It was a great way to top off the evening."

Javen Romero on the team getting a big road victory:

"Being able to stay focus and communicate throughout the entire game is key to success, i felt like that was our main priority and we were able to make it happen. Proud of the group. I know there's been changes with players coming in and out of the squad but we continue to make everyone feel like home and play our game."







