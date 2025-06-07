Three Wins on the Bounce for Texoma FC

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







RICHMOND, VA - Texoma FC (3-2-5, 11 Points) earn their third win, away from home against Richmond Kickers (3-4-5, 13 Points).

Match Recap

Goal 7' - Joshua Kirkland; Asst. Bolduc (RIC)

Goal 19' - Teddy Baker; Asst. Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 44' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Substitution 58' - Will Perkins - ON; Maciej Bortniczuk - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 59' - Chandler O'Dwyer & Max Schenfeld - ON; James Vaughan & Beckett Howell - OFF (RIC)

Substitution 64' - Luke McCormick - ON; Davey Mason - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 65' - Klaidi Cela (RIC)

Yellow Card 70' - Preston Kilwien (TXO)

Substitution 73' - Adrian Billhardt & Guillherme França - ON; Nils Seufert & Klaidi Cela - OFF (RIC)

Goal 73' - Solomon Asante; Asst. McCormick (TXO)

Substitution 78' - Andrew Richman - ON; Joshua Kirkland - OFF (RIC)

Substitution 82' - Phila Dlamini - ON; Teddy Baker - OFF (TXO)

Three is the Magic Number

Texoma FC carried their amazing run of form to Richmond,Virginia where they defeated the Richmond Kickers 2-1 in City Stadium. The Roos were off to a fast start, with a Joshua Kirkland strike that gave the home side the early lead in the 7th minute. Not long after, Texoma answered back with a beautiful outside of the box strike from Teddy Baker to equalize. Both teams entered the half with a goal apiece.

The second half proved to be just as physical as the first, leading to two yellow cards for both teams. With both sides continuing to apply pressure, it was Los Pajaros who broke the deadlock with veteran Solomon Asante finding the go-ahead goal. The Ghanaian international's 3rd goal of the season proved to be the winner as Los Pajaros won their third game in a row and moved into a playoff spot.

Rising Above

Los Pajaros didn't get off to the best of starts this season, going 0-5 in their first 5 games of their existence. Times were tough at Bearcat Stadium yet one thing remained constant; belief. Coach Forbes said before tonight's match that he has never stopped believing in the squad, nor did they stop believing in him. It's that comradery and belief in themselves, in one another, and in the project that have resulted in this recent run of terrific form.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face South Georgia Tormenta Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







