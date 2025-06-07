Three Wins on the Bounce for Texoma FC
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Texoma FC News Release
RICHMOND, VA - Texoma FC (3-2-5, 11 Points) earn their third win, away from home against Richmond Kickers (3-4-5, 13 Points).
Match Recap
Goal 7' - Joshua Kirkland; Asst. Bolduc (RIC)
Goal 19' - Teddy Baker; Asst. Spengler (TXO)
Yellow Card 44' - Teddy Baker (TXO)
Substitution 58' - Will Perkins - ON; Maciej Bortniczuk - OFF (TXO)
Substitution 59' - Chandler O'Dwyer & Max Schenfeld - ON; James Vaughan & Beckett Howell - OFF (RIC)
Substitution 64' - Luke McCormick - ON; Davey Mason - OFF (TXO)
Yellow Card 65' - Klaidi Cela (RIC)
Yellow Card 70' - Preston Kilwien (TXO)
Substitution 73' - Adrian Billhardt & Guillherme França - ON; Nils Seufert & Klaidi Cela - OFF (RIC)
Goal 73' - Solomon Asante; Asst. McCormick (TXO)
Substitution 78' - Andrew Richman - ON; Joshua Kirkland - OFF (RIC)
Substitution 82' - Phila Dlamini - ON; Teddy Baker - OFF (TXO)
Three is the Magic Number
Texoma FC carried their amazing run of form to Richmond,Virginia where they defeated the Richmond Kickers 2-1 in City Stadium. The Roos were off to a fast start, with a Joshua Kirkland strike that gave the home side the early lead in the 7th minute. Not long after, Texoma answered back with a beautiful outside of the box strike from Teddy Baker to equalize. Both teams entered the half with a goal apiece.
The second half proved to be just as physical as the first, leading to two yellow cards for both teams. With both sides continuing to apply pressure, it was Los Pajaros who broke the deadlock with veteran Solomon Asante finding the go-ahead goal. The Ghanaian international's 3rd goal of the season proved to be the winner as Los Pajaros won their third game in a row and moved into a playoff spot.
Rising Above
Los Pajaros didn't get off to the best of starts this season, going 0-5 in their first 5 games of their existence. Times were tough at Bearcat Stadium yet one thing remained constant; belief. Coach Forbes said before tonight's match that he has never stopped believing in the squad, nor did they stop believing in him. It's that comradery and belief in themselves, in one another, and in the project that have resulted in this recent run of terrific form.
Looking Forward
Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face South Georgia Tormenta Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.
United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2025
- Triumph Draws Naples on Rainy Night in Clemson - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Fall, 0-1, to Union Omaha - Forward Madison FC
- Triumph Draws Naples on Rainy Night in Clemson - Greenville Triumph SC
- Three Wins on the Bounce for Texoma FC - Texoma FC
- Independence Continue to Roll, Beat South Georgia, 2-0 - Charlotte Independence
- Tormenta FC Defeated in 2-0 Home Loss by Charlotte - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Westchester SC, One Knoxville Battle to 1-1 Saturday Night Draw, Third Straight USL League One TieÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Hearts Fall to Chattanooga on the Road - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.