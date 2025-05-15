USL Youth Announces Addition of Mid South Division for the 2025 Season

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - USL Youth today announced the formation of a new division based in the Texas-Oklahoma region that will kick off in the 2025 season.

The Mid South Division marks the next step in USL Youth's continued expansion across the country. It will offer a competitive and development-focused platform for clubs already within the USL ecosystem at the professional and pre-professional levels, while also welcoming new clubs aiming to elevate opportunities for young players throughout their developmental journey.

With this addition, the Mid South Division reinforces USL Youth's mission to meet players, coaches, and families where they are-bridging local talent with the broader USL pathway that spans from youth to professional levels.

"We're excited to introduce USL Youth to the Mid South and to partner with a growing network of clubs in North Texas and Oklahoma," said Gabby Del Hierro, USL Director of League & Membership Development. "This division reflects the incredible energy and talent in the region, and we're proud to build a platform that serves both the current and next generation of players."

Texas has long been a stronghold for soccer talent and passion, with the Mid South region serving as a hub for clubs in the USL Super League, Championship, League One, League Two, and the W League. The region also benefits from a strong grassroots foundation and a culturally rich soccer environment, making it an ideal home for the latest chapter in USL Youth's national platform.

The founding member clubs for the Mid South Division include Denton Diablos FC, Kernow Storm FC, North Texas United SC, Texoma FC, and West Side Alliance SC. Denton Diablos FC currently competes in USL League Two while Texoma FC is playing its inaugural season in USL League One, further showcasing the pre-professional and professional pathways that will exist for the USL Youth players being developed at those clubs.

The inaugural 2025 campaign will feature boys and girls divisions in select age groups, with the regular season set to run during the summer. The top teams from each division will advance to the 2025 USL Youth National Finals in December.

Texoma FC will be hosting USL Y tryouts June 2-5. Location is TBD. Tryouts will have professional coaches and players associated with the Texoma FC first team in attendance.

Texoma FC staff will reach out to players accepted to try out.







