FC Naples Fights Hard in Road Match against Chattanooga Red Wolves

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples continued their inaugural USL League One season on the road Wednesday afternoon with a high-energy showdown against the Chattanooga Red Wolves at CHI Memorial Stadium. Despite a promising start, including a stunning goal by midfielder #10 Jayden Onen in the 10th minute, the match concluded with a 1-3 loss. The result, however, did not reflect the grit, intensity, and resilience FC Naples showed throughout the match.

The match was played in tough conditions on a wet pitch after weeks of rain in Chattanooga. Onen's opening goal sprang from a well-orchestrated attack and an incredible 40-yard strike, giving FC Naples early momentum. The team maintained attacking pressure and composure throughout, with further efforts on goal from #8 Chris Heckenberg and #30 Ian Cerro, while the defense worked tirelessly to hold the line under growing intensity. Despite their resilience, Chattanooga broke through and capitalized on key opportunities to secure the victory.

"We knew given the field conditions that set pieces would play a major role in deciding the outcome of the game. It's important we learn from our mistakes and take those lessons into the next game," said Coach Matt Poland.

The match kicks off a demanding stretch of road games for FC Naples, who will be away for most of May. While Wednesday's game wasn't in front of their home supporters at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, the team continues to feel the support from fans back in Southwest Florida.

FC Naples continues its inaugural USL League One season with determination and a clear focus on building momentum through this critical road stint.

May 25th - FC Naples vs. Union Omaha (7:30 PM EST) - FC Naples will return home for their only home match in May on Saturday, May 25th, against Union Omaha at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. After weeks on the road, this match will be a key moment in the season, and the team is calling on all supporters to show up and show out for an electric night of professional soccer in Naples.

Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.







