Texoma Record Their Second Win in a Row

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (2-2-5, 8 Points) earn their second win in a row against Greenville Triumph (2-3-4, 9 Points).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 13' - Gunther Rankenburg (GVL)

Substitution 22' - Teddy Baker - ON; JP Jordan-OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 27' - Connor Evans (GVL)

Yellow Card 46' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Substitution 57' - Luke McCormick & Will Perkins - ON; Maciej Bortniczuk & Davey Mason - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 63' - Michael Gonzalez - ON; Chevone Marsh - OFF (GVL)

Substitution 66' - Donald Benamna - ON; Preston Kilwien - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 67' -Carlos Anguiano (GVL)

Substitution 69' - Ezekiel Soto - ON; Sebastian Velasquez - OFF (GVL)

Substitution 72' - Evan Lee - ON; Carlos Anguiano - OFF (GVL)

Yellow Card 78' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Yellow Card 79' - Agyaakwah (GVL)

Goal 90+6' - Teddy Baker (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+7' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Yellow Card 90+7' - Benjamin Zakowski (GVL)

Yellow Card 90+9' - Michael Gonzalez (GVL)

Substitution 90+10' - Phila Dlamini - ON; Ozzie Ramos - OFF (TXO)

So Nice, They Had to Do It Twice

Coming off of a historic first ever win in club history, Los Pajaros once again secured the 3 points at home against Greenville Triumph. It was a tough 90 minutes for both sides with neither one seeming to be able to break through and score the first of the match. The Texas heat added to the drama as well with two water breaks being implemented into the game for the first time this season for Los Pajaros at home. Just as the game seemed it would be ending in a 0-0 draw, up stepped Englishman Teddy Baker to score off of a 96th minute corner to secure the win for Texoma FC. Los Pajaros now have a record of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss in their last 5 USL1 games and remain undefeated in their past 3.

La Javineta Sigue Rodando

27-year-old Javier Garcia continued his good run of form this Sunday with another clean sheet. This is Garcia's second in USL1 play and third this season in four games. The McAllen native made 4 saves on the night, including a brilliant one handed save on a Leonardo Castro chip attempt. With his amazing form looking to continue, it's all aboard on La Javineta.

It's Getting Hot in Here

It's no secret that Texas summers are some of the most brutal and unforgiving climates in the United States. With that said, today's high during the match reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit. With the upcoming summer months in mind, Bearcat Stadium will be an unforgiving fortress for visiting teams to play in.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face South Georgia Tormenta Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







