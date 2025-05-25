Chattanooga Red Wolves Grind out 2-1 Road Victory over Tormenta FC

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In a game where possession numbers didn't tell the full story, the Chattanooga Red Wolves earned their first road win of the season, defeating South Georgia Tormenta FC 2-1 through grit, opportunism, and sharp execution.

Chattanooga opened with intensity, launching numerous counterattacks in the opening minutes. Though they couldn't capitalize, it was a sign of the aggressive mindset they brought into the match. The Red Wolves have been working hard to turn draws into wins-and this match was a statement in that direction.

While both sides traded early opportunities, it was Josh Ramos who once again proved decisive. In the 11th minute, Ramos exploited space on the outside and delivered a pinpoint assist-his third of the season-to Zahir Vazquez, who calmly finished to put Chattanooga ahead.

Head coach Scott McKenzie has praised Ramos for his ability to stretch defenses and create chaos in wide areas, noting how his speed and agility give outside backs constant problems. Ramos did just that, repeatedly challenging defenders one-on-one with confidence and drive.

In goal, Ricardo Jerez, the 39-year-old veteran making his first league start since 2023 in place of the unavailable Jason Smith, kept his team steady. He comfortably handled Tormenta's early low-driven effort in the 6th minute and remained composed throughout the match.

Despite owning 70% possession by the 25th minute, Tormenta couldn't generate meaningful chances. Their first true shot attempt didn't come until the 35th minute-and it flew well over the bar. Meanwhile, Chattanooga nearly doubled their lead late in the half through a close effort from Pedro Hernandez, and then again via a Watters header, but both chances were denied.

At halftime, Tormenta held 74% of possession, yet found themselves trailing on the scoreboard and struggling to create quality chances.

The second half began with a golden opportunity for Tormenta to equalize-a penalty kick in the 50th minute-but the shot went wide, and the Red Wolves held their lead. Even with 75% possession by the 55th minute, Tormenta still hadn't registered a shot on target.

Chattanooga made key substitutions and tactical adjustments, and in the 69th minute, they struck again. After a fierce shot from Ayimbila was deflected, Pedro Hernandez pounced to bury the rebound and extend the lead to 2-0.

Though Tormenta was awarded multiple free kicks, they continued to falter in the final third-unable to convert set pieces into goals. A late header in stoppage time finally got them on the board, but it was too little, too late.

Despite being last in the league in possession stats, Chattanooga showed once again that execution outweighs control. Ramos was a constant threat, showing guts, determination, and technical skill, while the team as a whole demonstrated what it means to capitalize on opportunity and close out games.

This 2-1 win gives Chattanooga a crucial three points on the road, and perhaps a turning point as they continue to evolve and define their identity in this season.







