WSC and Richmond Battle Again to Another Draw, 2-2

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The highly anticipated rematch between Westchester Soccer Club and the Richmond Kickers didn't just meet expectations-it exploded past them. With both teams fueled by their April 19th encounter (4-4), fans were treated to a battle full of intensity, skill, and late-game drama.

Playing at home in Mount Vernon, Westchester Soccer Club came out strong, opening the scoring with an early strike from Prince Saydee. After a swift run down the right sideline, Saydee unleashed a precise low shot into the bottom right corner to put WSC ahead. The hosts continued to apply pressure, and in the 29th minute, captain JC Obregon doubled the lead by finishing off a perfectly placed lob from Dean Guezen. Richmond responded quickly, narrowing the gap in the 32nd minute when Darwin Espinal capitalized on a loose ball in the box to make it 2-1 before halftime.

The Kickers came out sharp in the second half, and just two minutes in, Matt Bolduc brought the match level with a clinical one-touch finish off a pass from Beckett Howell. From there, the intensity only grew as both sides battled through a physical and emotionally charged contest, marked by high tension and moments of chippy play.

This draw marks Westchester's second in a row, and their second consecutive stalemate with the Richmond Kickers. WSC returns to Mount Vernon on May 31st to resume Jägermeister Cup action against Hartford Athletic.







