WSC Edged by Charlotte 3-2 in USL League One Home Opener

May 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Souaibou Marou scored his third second half goal in the ninetieth minute as the Charlotte Independence erased a 2-O first half deficit to defeat Westchester SC 3-2 and spoiling the clubs USL League One home opener on Saturday in Mount Vernon.

Conor McGlynn's third goal of the season off a cross from J.C. Obregón just eight minutes into the match staked WSC to a 1-O lead, and an Obregón conversion of a penalty kick in the 4Oth minute highlighted a first half where WSC dominated, but the game flow changed quickly in the second half, and Marou's first score off a wild scramble in front cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifty seventh minute, beating keeper Andrew Hammersley, who was making his professional debut in net. Charlotte then knotted the score at 2-2 on Marou's second goal in the seventh seventh minute, setting the stage for the tiebreaker just before extra time.

WSC will continue its six match homestand next Saturday when they host Forward Madison FC at 4 pm.







