Westchester Soccer Club Hosts Charlotte Independence Saturday in USL League One Home Opener at the Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Mt. Vernon, NY - A host of surprises, fun activities, food offerings and special events are planned for this Saturday at The Stadium at Memorial Field as Westchester SC (1-1-3) makes their USL League One home debut against Charlotte Independence (3-2-1) at 4 pm at the Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon. The match begins a string of six consecutive home matches for the expansion club, after a road schedule that has seen them play in Texas, Detroit, California, South Carolina, Richmond, Spokane...and Montclair, NJ to open the season. Kickoff is set for 4 pm, with gates opening ninety minutes prior to kickoff. The match will be seen live on MSG Networks with Sam Golfarb calling the action. Tickets can be found at https://www.westchestersc.com/season-tickets/.

Last week, a quick start by Westchester FC was not enough, as the road warriors dropped a 3-1 match at first place Spokane Velocity FC on Sunday night. For the first time in USL League One this season, WSC grabbed the early lead when Samory Powder nailed a cross from Stephen Payne to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, but Pierre Reedy tied the match right before halftime, sending both teams to the break knot at one. Early in the second half Anuar Peláez gave Spokane a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish despite numerous chances, including keeper Carlos Merancio stonewalling J,C. Obregón on a penalty kick just four minutes after Spokane took the lead. It took another ten minutes before Ismaila Jome beat Dane Jacomen to put the homestanders up 3-1.

KEY NOTES:

Locals Leading The Way: WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. They include defender Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) and his brother Samory Powder, just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19, while Samory, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, last Sunday at Spokane.

Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) has been the scoring leader for WSC, not just in their USL matches but in their US Open Cup matches as well. Obregon's five overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward scored his fifth goal of the season in Westchester's 4-4 draw at Richmond. In USL League One, he, Samory Powder and Connor McGlynn (Middle Village, NY) have each tallied twice, but Obregón leads the club in shots, with 20, three times more than Powder, who has six.

In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls.

Carton Meets His Former Team: First year WSC head coach Dave Carton comes to WSC following a successful tenure with Charlotte Independence, where he was instrumental in leading the team to multiple playoff appearances. His roles included Technical Director of the Independence Academy, First Team Assistant Coach, and Head Coach of Charlotte's USL League Two team. During his time in Charlotte, Carton helped guide the team to the League One Championship game in 2023.

Saturday will offer a host of surprises, fun activities, food offerings and special events Amongst the opening afternoon festivities will be; Presenting partner and official healthcare partner Northwell Health will be distributing thunder sticks and cow bells for fans, while SCORE PT, WSC's recovery partner, will be giving out coupons for free cryotherapy sessions as part of their efforts to promote recovery and wellness for both WSC and the entire local community.

WSC will have a host of local food offerings for each home match with Yonkers Brewing & 18th Ward as this week's beverage partner, and food trucks from Scotty's Egg Rolls, Taco Project, Graziella's/Westchester Burger, and Walter's of Westchester. Local youth club Harrison United will be doing the Team Walkouts with the players and at halftime WSC will present Westchester Soccer Club's Most Outstanding Teacher Awards to Stephanie Shaggura of the Kahlil Gibran School & Dawn Rubbo Waverly School. The Youth Community Outreach Program (Y-COP) will have youth groups from Mt. Vernon in attendance, and the Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle of New Rochelle will make their first trip to WSC.

