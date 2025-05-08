Match Preview: One Knoxville SC vs FMFC

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC goes on the road this week and takes on One Knoxville SC at Covenant Health Park this Friday at 5:30pm CST.

After an impressive performance and shutout against Union Omaha, Forward Madison FC looks to continue to build on their momentum as they take on a red-hot One Knoxville team. One Knoxville looks to continue their impressive start to the season after settling with a draw in their last match against Portland Hearts of Pine.

FMFC VS. UNION OMAHA MATCH RECAP

The Mingos came out strong once again in their matchup against Union Omaha. Forward's backline stifled every one of Omaha's attacks in the first half, winning 75% of their tackles. The Mingos were also able to get into Omaha's final third 24 times in the first half, including a great look on goal from Midfielder, Nico Brown.

"Today was a really big step in the right direction," said Forward Madison Defender, Mitch Osmond. "It was where a lot of the focus that we've been working on in terms of our foundation came out."

Forward Madison dominated the second half defensively, limiting Union Omaha to only eight total shots and zero shots on target. The Mingos were also able to create multiple offensive chances as well, including a fantastic look from Derek Gebhard that resulted in an FMFC corner. Capitalizing on their impressive performance against the reigning USL League One Champs, the match marked the first defensive shutout of the season for the Mingos.

"We're focused on winning the league," said Forward Madison Midfielder, Jose Carerra-García. "We showed that today against the Champions."

"I was really, really happy with the grit, the effort, the running, the determination," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glasear. "By and large, that was exactly what I was looking for."

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Forward will look to limit Knoxville's early chances and keep strong possession in this Friday's matchup.

Stifle Knoxville's early opportunities: Scoring in the first half of play in all but one of their matches this season, Knoxville has proven their ability to score early. Keeping Knoxville out of FMFC's defensive third will be an absolute must for the Mingos.

Maintain composure: Knoxville's early success hasn't come without its fair share of controversy, as the club has racked up 21 yellow cards this season. The Mingos will look to keep their composure in the match regardless of the play style of their opponents.

Create early offensive chances: Breaking through Knoxville's back line early will let Forward control the tempo of the match. Having held two of their opponents scoreless this season, Knoxville had proven their ability to defend. Breaking down their back line will flip the momentum towards the Mingos.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is on the road again as they take on Westchester SC at 3pm CST on May 17th. Don't miss out on the action, watch the full match on ESPN+ here!

SNAPSHOT: #KNXvsMAD

Friday, May 9th, 2025

5:30 pm CST kickoff

Covenant Health Park - Knoxville, TN

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

KNX: 3-0-2

MAD: 1-1-3

