From the Fight to the Finish: Chattanooga's Cup Journey Spurs Home Momentum

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

On Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Red Wolves took on MLS side Nashville SC in a hard-fought U.S. Open Cup matchup. Nashville quickly asserted control in the early minutes, dominating possession and creating chances. By the 15th minute, they held an 82-18 possession advantage and broke through in the 17th minute with a goal from Josh Bauer.

Chattanooga, one of just five teams remaining from the first round, responded with resilience. They began to create opportunities and even found the back of the net, but an offsides call on Bentley denied them the equalizer. As the first half progressed, the Red Wolves grew more comfortable and began to find their rhythm, though they had yet to register a shot on target by the 34th minute.

The match remained physical throughout, with both teams battling for control. Nashville continued to press, but Chattanooga's defense, backed by key saves from Jerez, held strong. Though they lacked possession, the Red Wolves stayed composed and looked for counterattacking opportunities.

Their best chance came in the 75th minute when Alhassan forced a save from Nashville's keeper. Just five minutes later, however, he received his second yellow card-leaving Chattanooga down to 10 men in a controversial decision that made their push for an equalizer even tougher.

Despite the setback, Chattanooga maintained their defensive structure and fought to the final whistle. Multiple yellow cards highlighted the intensity and commitment from the squad. While the Red Wolves couldn't find the equalizer, their determination and grit stood out.

Against a heavily favored opponent, Chattanooga proved they belonged-earning respect and making a name for themselves in this inspiring U.S. Open Cup run.

