Late Goal Sinks Jacks Against AV Alta FC

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

LANCASTER, CA - AV Alta scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute, breaking Charlotte Independence's five-game unbeaten run 2-1 on Saturday night in front of a rowdy Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

#26 Souaibou Marou opened the scoring before AV Alta scored the final two to take all three points. Both teams had plenty of opportunities, with the Jacks taking 16 shots to AV Alta's 15.

The Jacks nearly went up one four minutes into the match. #11 Bachir Ndiaye completed a strong challenge just outside AV Alta's box and fired at AV Alta's goalkeeper #22 Denzel Smith who made a solid diving save.

Smith made another outstanding save on #13 Anthony Sorenson in the 22nd minute, reacting extremely well on a finesse shot from the penalty spot.

A minute later though, the Jacks got one by Smith. #15 Rafael Jauregui curled a cross into Marou, who took it in stride and blooped it over a charging Smith for his fifth goal in three games.

The first half was chippy as four yellow cards were dished out with plenty of words mixed in.

Before the Jacks could head to the locker room with a lead, AV Alta found the back of the net in stoppage time. #17 Javier Mariona fizzed in a low cross and #11 Ronald Alexis Cerritos one-timed it past goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy to equalize.

Similar to the first half, the Jacks came out firing to start the stanza. Smith again was up to the task. He robbed Alvarez with two diving saves in the 49th and 54th minutes.

The game really opened up in the second half as the two teams vied for three points. Both squads were going end-to-end, firing shots from everywhere and exciting the fans in Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

Levy was called into action in the 59th minute with strong hands on a blast from 10 yards out on #30 Eduardo Blancas.

After #99 Christian Chaney almost snuck a shot through Smith's legs in the 80th minute, AV Alta took the lead two minutes later. Mariona looped a ball to the back post, #19 Sebastian Cruz re-centered the cross, and Blancas was there to bury it into the empty net.

The Jacks stepped on the gas looking for a late-tying goal. AV Alta's #44 Kaloyan Pehlivanov made a sublime slide tackle on Chaney in the 84th minute just as the forward looked to be 1-on-1 with Smith.

The Jacks sent in a slew of corner kicks and crosses as the clock wound down, but no one was able to beat Smith, who stood tall as AV Alta claimed victory.

QUOTES:

Mike Jeffries on the team's performance:

"That was really frustrating. I actually felt like the first half, we played very well fighting a pretty strong wind. I thought we kept them pinned in. We created a lot of chances and was very disappointed to go into the halftime 1-1 because I felt like they hadn't really tested us at all and we were broken down on a pretty basic play. In the second half, the game opened up, we're trying for three points and maybe it's a bit of a risk on our end on the road, but we felt like it was a game that we were still creating good chances and and we did. Their goalkeeper came up in a few other good saves when we broke them down."

Jeffries on Souaibou Marou's continued success:

"It was a great run in behind and he had a couple clever runs that caused trouble with his pace, he got himself in a good spot and a wonderful tremendous ball from Rafael [Jauregui that put him in behind. A really good finish, very composed, and that's what he's been showing so you know credit to him."

Nick Spielman on not capturing three points:

"It was a very unlucky game where we believe we deserved more. We did a lot of stuff right but switched off two times which resulted in goals. We will get back to Charlotte, review the game, and move past it as we know how good we can be."

Rafael Jauregui on creating plenty of chances:

"We're a team that have trust and confidence in each other when it comes to building out, and think that helps us in creating chances and advancing the ball."







