Greenville Falls 1-0 to Texoma After Stoppage Time Goal

May 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sherman, TX - The Greenville Triumph SC dropped a 1-0 result to Texoma FC Sunday afternoon after allowing a goal in the match's final minutes. The loss extended Greenville's winless streak to six matches and placed them eighth in the USL League One standings with a 2-4-3 record heading into June.

Searching for their first win in five outings, Greenville Triumph SC entered this Memorial Day weekend clash hoping to reverse a tough stretch. Under the brutal 92-degree heat the Triumph showed early intent but couldn't convert their chances into a lead. One of the match's early twists came in the 13th minute when goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg was shown yellow for handling the ball outside the box, giving Texoma a dangerous free kick just outside the area. Both teams vied for dominance, but the go-ahead goal remained elusive. Defensive veteran Brandon Fricke came up big in the 25th minute, blocking a threatening shot after a slick Texoma through ball.

The first half ended scoreless, but Greenville came out of the break energized and applied pressure. However, momentum stalled midway through the second half-until the introduction of Michael Gonzalez, Evan Lee, and new signing Zeke Soto provided a late spark. The moment Triumph fans thought would finally break the deadlock came in the 82nd minute. Leo Castro nearly chipped Texoma keeper Javier Garcia, who just managed to get a hand on the ball and preserve the 0-0 scoreline. But in the dying seconds of nine minutes of stoppage time, Texoma capitalized. Teddy Baker rose highest off a corner and headed home in the 97th minute, sealing a dramatic 1-0 victory for the home team and extending Greenville's winless streak to six.

The Triumph will now regroup as they turn to pivotal week of Jägermeister Cup play. Greenville will head down to fellow South Carolina USL club the Charleston Battery next Saturday, before hosting FC Naples in Clemson at Historic Riggs Field on June 7th.

