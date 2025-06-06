Forward Tresor Mbuyu Returns to the Jacks

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today that forward Tresor Mbuyu has signed a 25-day contract with the team, pending league approval.

Mbuyu returns to the Jacks after playing the past five seasons with Charlotte.

"We are happy to announce Tresor's return to the Independence," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "His comfort level with the group and success playing with us in previous years will make his entry into the group seamless. As he has trained with us, he is familiar with our current group and style of play and will give us dynamic attacking option as we enter a busy part of our schedule."

Mbuyu joins the Jacks after spending the early part of this season as a free agent. The 28-year-old joined Charlotte in the 2020 season and in his five seasons with the team, scored 21 goals in 98 total appearances. In 2022, Mbuyu had his breakout year, scoring 11 goals and assisting on five. He also started in 27 of 28 league matches.

Mbuyu followed his strong 2022 with another great 2023 season. The forward netted nine goals in 36 total matches and made five appearances on the USL League One Team of the Week.

The 2025 season continues on Sunday, June 15 for the Jacks as they host Greenville Triumph SC.







