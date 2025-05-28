Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. NC Fusion

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - After being on the road for the season's first three matches, Tormenta FC's USL W League team finally makes its way to Tormenta Stadium for its home opener on Wednesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday's game will be a rematch against North Carolina Fusion, who Tormenta FC defeated 2-1 in the season opener just over 10 days ago.

Since then, North Carolina Fusion has gone on a five-game losing streak leading up to Wednesday's fixture. Meanwhile, Tormenta has tied and lost a game against Charlotte Eagles and NC Courage U23, respectively. Wednesday's home opener gives the Ibis an opportunity to gain three points in front of Tormenta Nation.

Forward Constance Agyemang continues to impress on the frontline, having scored in every match thus far. Her speed and quick reflexes have made her a prominent threat up front for opposing teams and could spell more danger for North Carolina Fusion. Additionally, midfielder Chinatsu Kaio proved her worth with an assist in the game against NC Courage U23. Kaio's sensational passing ability and ball retention have been advantageous to Tormenta's performances, so her presence on the pitch is something to look for in Wednesday's match.

Tormenta FC's W League team will challenge North Carolina Fusion in the season's home opener on Wednesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to catch this rematch at Tormenta Stadium and support the Ibis by purchasing a ticket now.







