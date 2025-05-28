Match Preview: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs FMFC

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC hits the road again as they take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in another Jägermeister Cup matchup this Saturday at 6pm CST at the CHI Memorial Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Looking to continue their ever-improving offensive performances, Forward Madison FC will look to put one in the back of the net early against a red-hot Chattanooga team and walk away with a win. On the other side of the pitch, having won 3 of their last 4 matches, the Red Wolves hope to continue their winning trend and walk away with another win.

FMFC VS. PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE MATCH RECAP

The Mingos wasted no time in getting on the board in their first-ever matchup against Portland Hearts of Pine. Getting into the box early, Forward Madison was able to draw a foul leading to a phenomenally placed penalty kick by Midfielder, Devin Boyce, to put the Mingos on top. The offensive pressure from Madison would continue throughout the first half as they dominated with 56% possession. Portland would, however, level the score with a goal in the 35th minute.

"We always keep believing that we can win the game," said Defender, Michael Chilaka. "No matter what the score or how the game is going, we keep believing we can win."

The Mingos would continue their dominance in possession of the match, boasting an impressive 66% in the second half. While Madison would continue to create chances on the offensive side of the ball, defense was the name of the game for the second half. Winning 57% of the duels during the second half and boasting several defensive stops, including an excellent block from Defender, Timmy Mehl, in the 81st minute of the match, the Mingos kept the score even and gained another point in the league standings.

"It's always nice to play in front of the home crowd," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glasear. "We want to reward them with some wins, so we'll come back hungry to play in front of the home crowd here next month."

"I think our play is improving and our training is improving," said Midfielder, Devin Boyce. "We just need to get a result and get the confidence going that those results are going to keep coming."

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Forward Madison looks to tally another win as they take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves on the road.

Capitalize on Chattanooga's poor passing: The Red Wolves rank last in USL League One in both total passes and passing accuracy. The Mingos can look to use this to their advantage and maintain a high possession rate throughout the match.

Limit Chattanooga's shot attempts: While Chattanooga ranks second to last in USL League One in shots attempted, they boast the league's third-highest conversion rate, converting on 19% of their shots. Keeping the Rec Wolves' chances on goal to a minimum is a must for Forward Madison.

Maintain consistent offensive pressure: The Mingos have shown many bright spots on the offensive side of the ball throughout their past matches. Continuing the trend will keep Forward on top.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field for Pride Night as they take on Union Omaha next Saturday at 7pm CST. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets here!

SNAPSHOT: #CHAvsMAD

Saturday, May 31st, 2025

6:00 pm CST kickoff

CHI Memorial Stadium - Chattanooga, TN

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

CHA: 3-1-4

MAD: 1-1-6







