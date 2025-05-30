SC Wave Madison Moves to Forward Madison FC and Its Strategic Partners

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: The Madison site of SC Wave has worked with Forward Madison FC and its strategic partners to find a solution for its players and coaches for the upcoming youth seasons. This collaboration allows SC Wave to focus on its continued growth in the greater Milwaukee area.

"We are excited for the players at SC Wave Madison to have the opportunity to continue to grow under the Forward Madison leadership," SC Wave Owner Shan Amini said. "This will be a strong organization to move our Madison families through the changing soccer landscape."

"I would like to thank Shan Amini for this collaboration to best serve SC Wave Madison's players moving forward," Forward Madison FC Chief Operating Officer and Partner, Conor Caloia said. "SC Wave Madison, and its predecessors, have done a great job of serving and developing the youth soccer community of Madison. We look forward to building on their past success."

As part of this agreement, any players that have signed up for SC Wave 2025-2026 tryouts will now be allowed to attend tryouts for Forward Madison's Elite Academy boys teams and girls youth club teams free of charge. Forward Madison will work with its strategic partner Clubs to make sure every current SC Wave Madison player has a home for the 2025-2026 season. FMFC and its partners will also work to place SC Wave Madison coaches for the upcoming season. Furthermore, Forward Madison FC will assume the use of the SC Wave Madison soccer fields at Reindahl Park pending City of Madison approval.

Earlier this Spring, Forward Madison FC announced the creation of an Academy that will host boys teams in the MLS Next Tier and Elite Academy. Forward Madison also launched a girls' youth program for ages 13 through 19. Both the boys and girls teams will begin play this fall. In addition to these announcements, FMFC has created a collaboration with local community clubs to grow the game and further develop players in the Madison area. Forward Madison FC's initial strategic partners include Capital East Soccer Club, Oregon SC, Sun Prairie SC, Waunakee Area SC, McFarland SC, and Sonic FC.

