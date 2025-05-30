Your Guide to Triumph & Liberty Matches at Historic Riggs Field

Key details for the June 6 & 7 games at Clemson University, including tickets, parking, and more.

Greenville, SC (May 30, 2024)- Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty SC are headed to Clemson University's Historic Riggs Field for a special two-night soccer event on June 6th and 7th, with both matches kicking off at 7:00 PM. Liberty will face Asheville City SC on Friday, followed by Triumph hosting FC Naples on Saturday.

These will be the clubs' first-ever competitive matches at Historic Riggs Field in front of fans, and the entire organization is thrilled to bring the energy of professional soccer to one of the Upstate's most iconic venues.

Tickets

Season Ticket Holders: Your tickets are valid for both matches-no additional purchase is necessary. Just present your season ticket at the gate for entry.

Tickets for Guests: You can purchase one or more tickets online or at the gate. Tickets start as low at $10 for the Liberty and $15 for the Triumph.

Liberty vs Asheville City SC - Friday, June 6

Triumph vs FC Naples - Saturday, June 7

Bring a Friend, Pack the Stands: These matches are a great opportunity to introduce friends and family to Greenville soccer. Let's show Clemson what Triumph and Liberty fans are all about!

Parking Details

Triumph FieldClub Season Ticket Holders: Reserved parking is available in the Tennis Lot, marked with "Member Lot" signage. Simply provide your name at entry.

General Fans: Parking is available across Clemson's campus. Please follow posted guidelines from Clemson University. No Triumph-managed parking fees will apply. Please avoid metered spaces, 24/7 reserved spots and lot E-11.

Stadium Entry

Two stadium entrances will be open for your convenience. Refer to the match day map for the best entry route.

Match Day Experience

Shop official Triumph and Liberty merchandise on-site.

Enjoy a selection of concessions, beer, wine, soda, and water before and during the matches.

Soak in the atmosphere and help us create a home-field feel in Clemson!

We can't wait to see you at Historic Riggs Field for two unforgettable nights of soccer!







