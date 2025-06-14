Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Texoma FC

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Ibis take flight for their next USL League One fixture on Saturday, June 14. South Georgia Tormenta FC travels to Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas, to face off against USL newcomers Texoma FC. New club signing Makel Rasheed could also make his first appearance for the club on Saturday.

Looking at the form of both teams leading up to the match, Texoma FC has won three of their last five matches, lost one, and drawn one. Meanwhile, Tormenta has lost four and won one of the last five. Saturday's match will be a crucial one for South Georgia, and the team has worked hard this week in training to improve upon recent past fixtures. Saturday's matchup against Texoma could be the step forward that Tormenta has been looking for.

Head Coach Ian Cameron has recently expressed his faith in defender Gabriel Alves, emphasizing the Brazilian's potential to create. "We see Gabriel Alves as someone who is now benefiting from a confused run of games. We feel he has more assists in him. Maybe a goal or two as well," says Cameron. "He was good at the start of the year, but we're now seeing him push through that ceiling a bit and find a level more befitting of his abilities."

The Ibis has bolstered its backline with a new centerback signing nearly halfway through the season. Defender Makel Rasheed joins the team on its trip to Texas and could make an appearance against Texoma. The added depth to the squad, coupled with the talent already within the team, could make a difference as South Georgia looks for three points in Saturday's fixture.

Tormenta FC travels to Texas to take on Texoma FC on Saturday, June 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The team's next home matchup is against FC Naples on Wednesday, June 25, which also doubles as Western Wear Night. The team will then welcome USL Championship's Charleston Battery on Saturday, June 28, in the Jägermeister Cup. Get your tickets today.







