Chattanooga Jumps 3 Spots in League Standing After Win over FC Naples

May 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves made a huge jump in league standings in week 11 after a well-fought 3-1 victory over FC Naples. Powered by goals from Pedro Hernandez, Michael Knapp, and Matt Bentley and a dominant display from start to finish, the Red Wolves battled to the very end.

The match opened with immediate intensity, as a yellow card was issued and Naples scored in the first ten minutes. Chattanooga fought hard in the first half against a skilled Naples defense. They were able to break through in the 41st minute after a shot on goal was kicked away, recovered by Ualefi Dos Reis, sent to Josh Ramos, and tapped in by Pedro Hernandez. Chattanooga maintained their focus and doubled down after halftime. Matt Bentley pushed down the field for an almost goal in the 82nd minute that was blocked by the Naples goalkeeper. Chattanooga kept pushing with a corner kick in the 83rd minute that led to a riveting slide into goal by Michael Knapp. Chattanooga is leading 2-1 heading into stoppage time. In an effort to equalize the score before the end of stoppage time, FC Naples pulled their goalkeeper down to the Chattanooga goal. A corner kick by FC Naples that was blocked by Chattanooga goalkeeper, Jason Smith, is recovered by Matt Bentley who is able to run it down the field to a completely open FC Naples goal, solidifying three points for Chattanooga.

Final Score: Chattanooga Red Wolves 3, FC Naples 1

Following the match, head coach, Scott McKenzie praised his squad's spirit, resilience, and battle, especially considering the challenges of a waterlogged pitch. "It was a massive performance," the coach said. "With conditions, that didn't come down to who's the prettiest football team. That came down to who's the most up for a fight, and we were most up for the fight."

Chattanooga looks to carry this momentum as they continue to climb the table and define their identity this season.







