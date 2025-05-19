Nick Hexum Acoustic Set, Exclusive 311 Jerseys Highlight Union Omaha's 311 Night

May 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha's 311 Night on Thursday, June 12th brings fans an unforgettable experience both on and off the pitch. Headlining the festivities will be a special acoustic set after the match by Nick Hexum, lead singer of Omaha-bred rock band 311, and a minority owner of the club since 2023.

Nick Hexum will be attending the June 12th match against Greenville Triumph SC, and will take the stage at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar shortly following the final whistle. The short performance is free with the purchase of a match ticket.

"This collaboration with Union Omaha means a lot to me - as a soccer dad and fan I'm so proud to be on the ownership team," said Nick Hexum. "It's incredible to see our hometown pride come to life and I love the motto of One Means All. It's perfectly aligned with 311's message of Unity."

On the pitch, Union Omaha will wear exclusive 311-themed jerseys designed for this match. A limited number of these special-edition jerseys will be available for fans to purchase at the team store on the night of the match.

Adding to the excitement, June 12th marks the club's only Thrifty Thursday of the season. Fans can enjoy select $3 concessions inside the stadium, including hot dogs, nachos, and Busch Lights. Fans can also score $4.50 berm tickets available at the Werner Park ticket office only. Fans with any questions can call the Werner Park ticket office at 402-738-5100.

Said Union Omaha owner Gary Green, "Nick Hexum and 311 are such a vital part of Omaha's identity, and collaborating with them on this special kit is a true hometown moment. Having Nick - not only as a musician, but as a member of our ownership group - perform an exclusive acoustic set at Werner Park is unprecedented. That kind of crossover between music, culture, and sport is exactly what helps define Union Omaha."

Union Omaha next travels to Naples, Florida to face expansion side FC Naples on Sunday May 25th, with kickoff time slated for 6:30pm central. The Owls' next home match is the Thursday, June 12th fixture with rivals Greenville Triumph SC, at 7:00pm. Tickets, including season and mini plans, are available at unionomaha.com or by calling 402-738-5100.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.