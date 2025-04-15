Union Omaha Signs Midfielder Laurence Wootton

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed midfielder Laurence Wootton, pending league and federation approval. Wootton, who hails from England, had been signed to Chicago Fire FC after being a third round selection in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

After going 64th overall in the draft, Wootton signed a contract with Chicago Fire before being loaned out to USL Championship outfit Indy Eleven. There, he would make 28 appearances in all competitions, including four in their U.S. Open Cup run to the semifinals. Wootton notched two goals and two assists with the Boys in Blue in 1,347 minutes played, and even bossed the midfield with fellow Owl Max Schneider on several occasions. His debut for Indy Eleven even came in the U.S. Open Cup against, of all teams, Chicago Fire II.

"Laurence is a player that has great energy and an eye for goal from the midfield," said Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a hard worker with a great engine and had a good impact at Indy Eleven last year on loan from Chicago Fire, who he was drafted to after a stellar college career at Ohio State. He is a tireless worker and will always put the team first, so he will make us better and fits perfectly with our organization's mentality."

Wootton, a native of Essex in his homeland of England, ventured northwest to Stoke City between 2006-2017, spending much of his academy career with the club he supports. From there, he went to Wales with Cardiff City from 2017-2020 to finish his youth development, helping guide Cardiff City to the 2018 Welsh Cup final. Wootton then jumped at the chance to play college soccer for Ohio State, and crossed the pond to the U.S in 2020. It paid off immediately for him, as he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. He became a team captain as a sophomore and only kept ascending from there, being named to the All-Big Ten First Team all four years of school. He was Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2022 and 2023, All-America Third Team in 2022, and named to the MAC Herrman Trophy Watch List in 2023.

"I am honored and excited to sign for such a successful club, and am looking forward to helping the team continue to push for more trophies and memories," said Wootton.

Name Pronunciation: [LAW-rehnse WUH-tun]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1/10/2000

Born: Burton-on-Trent, England

Previous Team: Indy Eleven (loaned from Chicago Fire)

