Jacks Fall to NCFC 3-1, Drop out of US Open Cup

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Three goals in six minutes in the second half from North Carolina FC proved to be the difference as they defeated Charlotte Independence 3-1 Tuesday night in the third round of the US Open Cup. #9 Jon Bakero opened the scoring for the Jacks.

The Jacks started the match on the front foot, possessing in the NCFC half. Beautiful build-up play in the 8th minute led to #17 Clay Dimick slipping in #26 Souaibou Marou, who narrowly missed the far post.

The Jacks handled themselves very well for playing against the USL Championship side, showing calmness in possession in the first half. Starting goalkeeper #12 Drew Romig provided stability in the Jacks net, making a couple of saves from just outside the box to keep it scoreless.

NCFC's best opportunity of the first half came from midfielder #13 Louis Perez's curler that just went over Romig's crossbar in the 37th minute.

As NCFC started to possess the ball more in the Jacks half for the final 20 minutes of the first stanza, a ball over the top for the Jacks led to a sudden chance for Marou, who ran onto it and launched a left-footed volley past NCFC goalkeeper #25 Akira Fitzgerald, but just rising over the crossbar.

Zero minutes of stoppage time was added to the first half and as the clock struck 45 minutes, the two rivals headed to the dressing rooms ready for an intense second half.

NCFC came flying out of the gates with two brilliant chances from striker #9 Oalex Anderson. The first he put just wide from eight yards out and the second was stopped on a terrific diving effort from Romig.

Romig's save started a build-up for the Jacks and they broke the ice in front of the Charlotte faithful. #7 Luis Alvarez broke away from NCFC's defense down the sideline and centered to Bakero who finished into the empty net for the lead in the 48th minute.

NCFC turned up the heat, suddenly needing a goal. #19 Ahmad Al-Qaq missed a point-blank header wide in the 59th minute and that started a barrage from the visitors.

The squad from Cary tied it in the 71st minute as Anderson got on the end of a cross, volleying into the side netting, leaving Romig rooted to his spot.

Three minutes later and NCFC all of a sudden had the lead. Another whipped in cross found #16 Rodrigo Da Costa, who finished brilliantly in the far post side netting, stunning the Jacks and the crowd.

NCFC was not done as another three minutes passed and they had their third in six minutes. Da Costa was set up 15 yards out and one-timed a shot into the top corner, leaving Romig no chance.

The Jacks could not respond to the quick change in momentum and North Carolina FC finished on top, winning 3-1 and knocking Charlotte Independence out of the US Open Cup.

QUOTES:

Mike Jeffries on the sudden change in the second half:

"I'll take responsibility. I don't think we adjusted when they brought their changes on. I am disappointed after we conceded the goal, I thought we lost a little bit of concentration and didn't keep up the level that we'd been at throughout most of the game."

Jeffries on taking positives from this game:

"We know that we could play at the level of a very good Championship club and that we can build confidence from that for sure. We will take some lessons too from the way the game ended up playing out."

Jon Bakero on the team's performance and swing in momentum:

"It's a very disappointing result. We all believed that we could move on and I think the team as a whole was really motivated. They are a quality team and they took their chances."

