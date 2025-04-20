Jacks Hold off South Georgia Tormenta, 3-2

CHARLOTTE, NC - Two second half goals propelled the Charlotte Independence to an Easter Sunday victory, knocking off South Georgia Tormenta FC 3-2 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. #99 Christian Chaney, #11 Bachir Ndiaye, and #9 Jon Bakero all found the back of the net for the Jacks.

The scoring started early as Bakero's cross found #18 Alfredo Midence, whose initial attempt was blocked, deflected back off Midence, and fell to Chaney, who clipped it in for an 9th minute icebreaker.

The Jacks thought they made it two in the 23rd minute. Gorgeous build-up play led to #17 Clay Dimick finding #7 Luis Alvarez for the finish, but the assistant referee ruled it offsides.

The Jacks continued to have the better of the chances in the first half as #15 Rafael Jauregui snuck in behind, but South Georgia Tormenta goalkeeper and former Jack #1 Austin Pack made the near post save.

South Georgia had a few chances in the first half, but none of their shots hit the target. #7 Niall Reid-Stephen had the best of them, but he sent it over the crossbar from 10 yards out.

The Jacks took a 1-0 lead to halftime.

South Georgia immediately got back into the game. Ndiaye knocked down Reid-Stephen on the back post and the referee pointed to the spot. #16 Mason Tunbridge stepped up and buried it into the top corner for his fifth goal of the season.

The Jacks retook the lead in the 61st minute. #13 Anthony Sorenson burst down the left wing into the box and centered to Ndiaye for his first goal of the season.

They extended the lead to 3-1 in the 73rd minute. #17 Clay Dimick's teasing cross went across the goal mouth and Bakero was there to head it home to double the lead.

#28 Matt Levy did really well to keep the lead two in the 78th minute as he made a diving fingertip save on South Georgia's #58 Oscar Jimenez.

The Tormenta would not go away, however. The visitors drew one back in the 88th minute as left back #3 Gabriel Alves's cross found #9 Sebastian Vivas, who headed it home to suddenly make it nail-biting time in American Legion Memorial Stadium.

This time, the Jacks survived to receive all three points.

QUOTES:

Mike Jeffries on his team's performance:

"Obviously pleased. We needed to close the game out, even though we made it hard. I thought we handled conceding a goal right at the start of the second half really well. We kept our composure, kept our shape and still managed to play and found a way to score a couple of nice goals."

Christian Chaney on getting the three points:

"Massive three points. It's been a little bit of a struggle as of late with the fallout in the Open Cup and not closing out games properly. This was really necessary and it's nice getting back to winning ways. We're starting to mesh more, we're getting more and more used to each other, and I think now is when we start putting the foot on the gas and take off."

Bachir Ndiaye on getting on the scoresheet:

"It meant a lot. I felt like I helped in that moment. We gave up an unfortunate goal, but it meant a lot for myself to get on the scoresheet and get the team up a goal in that moment."

