Tormenta FC Falls Short 3-2 against Charlotte Independence

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC eye the ball against Charlotte Independence

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC eye the ball against Charlotte Independence(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

CHARLOTTE, NC. - South Georgia Tormenta FC fell 3-2 to Charlotte Independence on Sunday, April 20, at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Despite a spirited second-half comeback attempt, the Ibises finished short on the road.

Charlotte opened the scoring early in the 9th minute. Tormenta FC equalized in the second half through a penalty converted by midfielder Mason Tunbridge for his fifth goal of the season. Charlotte then netted two more goals to take a 3-1 lead. Tormenta fought back, with forward Sebastián Vivas scoring to make it 3-2, but the Ibises couldn't find the equalizer before the final whistle.

Tormenta FC returns to action on Saturday, April 26, hosting Greenville Triumph SC at Tormenta Stadium for Paws & Claws Night and the start of the Jaigermeister Cup. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for a night of soccer and fun with the first 50 pets receiving a free Tormenta FC bandana. The night will kick off with a pre-match adoption event hosted by the Humane Society of Bulloch County from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Nest area. Fans can $3 White Claws all evening long and those who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission and $5 general admission.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-3 Charlotte

Scoring Summary:

CLT: 9', Christian Chaney (Alfredo Midence)

TRM: 48', Mason Tunbridge (PK)

CLT: 61', Bachir Ndiaye (Anton Sorenson)

CLT: 73', Jon Bakero (Clay Dimick)

TRM: 88', Sebastián Vivas (Gabriel Alves)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.