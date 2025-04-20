Road Resilience: Velocity FC Secures Win Over AV Alta FC, 2-1

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Antelope Valley, California - Spokane Velocity FC secured a road win against AV Alta FC, recording a 2-1 victory at Lancaster Municipal Stadium on April 19, 2025.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman discussed the factors that contributed to the team's success during the match, stating:

"The main factor was defending! This is a very strong team at home and in very good form, so we knew it was a game of resilience and grit - and we showed that tonight. I'm very proud of the players for the work and togetherness they showed, especially being a fairly new group."

Coach Veidman continued:

"The main focus is consistency - that's what the players work so hard for every day in training."

At first, Spokane Velocity FC appeared to be struggling to get on the board, with early shots blocked by the AV Alta FC goalkeeper. Despite this, Velocity FC managed seven shots on target from eight total attempts in the first half.

Their persistence paid off in the 36th minute with a goal by Jack Denton, giving Velocity FC the lead and momentum to secure the win.

Denton spoke about his first goal with Velocity FC this season, stating:

"It was a tough game away against a good team with a hostile atmosphere, and we showed great togetherness to dig in and grind out a result on the road."

Velocity FC extended the lead in the 43rd minute, thanks to a beautiful cross-field pass by Pierre Reedy that allowed Luis Gil to perfectly deflect the ball into an open spot in the goal, making it a 2-0 lead.

Captain Luis Gil commented on the match:

"It was a hard fought win in a hostile environment. Taking care of business on the road is never easy, but everyone was committed and put in a proper shift to come out with the result."

An injury occurred in the 47th minute to the AV Alta FC goalkeeper after a collision while attempting to stop a shot on goal. He was substituted and did not return for the remainder of the match.

AV Alta FC responded with a goal in the 63rd minute off a free kick following a foul, just outside the box, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Spokane Velocity FC added another win to the column - their second straight win - improving their USL League One record to 2-1-2.

Next up, Spokane Velocity FC will host Oakland Roots SC on April 27 at 4:00 PM PT in their first 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup matchup of the season at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match will be broadcast locally on KREM 2 News.

To catch all the action in the first round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, get your tickets at:

https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.