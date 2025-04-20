WSC, Richmond Battle to Dramatic 4-4 Draw

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Coming off a road loss on Wednesday to Detroit City FC, and having to hit the road yet again to take on one of USL League One's more veteran and established clubs in Richmond Kickers may not have been a formula for success for Westchester Soccer Club on Saturday night, but the result, albeit a draw, was easily one of the most dramatic and action packed matches not just in WSC's opening season, but in all of USL play so far in 2025.

Ultimately it was Richmond's Josh Kirkland scoring the final equalizer (and his second goal of the game) in the ninth minute of extra time on Saturday, snatching a frenetic late rush victory from WSC and sending both clubs home with a 4-4 draw for third place Richmond. The Erickland score came just two minutes after WSC's scoring leader J.C. Obregón Jr. (New York, NY) did what he has done all year for the club, finding the back of the net on a penalty kick after Bobby Pierre was fouled, to give Westchester their first lead of the match seven minutes into extra time in what was a back and forth affair for more than ninety minutes.

Richmond struck early, with Darwin Espinal beating keeper Dane Jacomen just two minutes into the match before WSC counter on a Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) score just six minutes later. Espinal's second goal of the match in the 32nd minute gave Richmond the 2-1 lead at the break, before Samory Powder (Edison, NJ) again knotted the match at 2-2 in the 53rd minute. Richmond's Kirkland's tally in the 63rd minute again put Kickers back on top, but with less than seven minutes left in regulation Conor McGlynn (Middle Village, NY) countered off a pass from Noah Powder to knot the score at three, and set the stage for the drama in extra time.

The stats belied the excitement the fans experienced on a beautiful night in Richmond, with each side taking 16 shots and WSC getting the slight edge on goal 8-7.

WSC will play their first USL home match, a Jägermeister Cup match against Rhode Island FC on April 27 before heading to at Spokane Velocity on May 4.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.