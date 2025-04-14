Charlotte Independence Kicks off US Open Cup Third Round against State Rival NCFC

April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

An in-state battle between Charlotte Independence and North Carolina FC is set to renew its rivalry in the US Open Cup Third Round. The two teams will square off on Tuesday night, April 15, at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews at 7:00 pm. The Jacks will look to build off of two exciting US Open Cup victories that both reached extra time.

Since North Carolina FC moved to the USL Championship, the two sides have been less likely to meet up, but this game revitalizes a rivalry that has been in place for years. The match serves as a tasty appetizer to the teams meeting up in the Jagermeister Cup in Cary 10 days later.

Charlotte Independence's roster showcases a mixture of veteran leadership with young, exciting talent. Captained by longtime Jack, Clay Dimick, the squad boasts several brilliant youngsters, such as the likes of Hondurans Luis Alvarez and Alfredo Midence. Not to mention, Charlotte Independence's head coach Mike Jeffries just cracked the top 10 in wins in the modern era for USA soccer.

It's an exciting time to see these two titans of North Carolina duel in what should be an intense and energetic atmosphere at the Sportsplex. We invite you to follow the enticing matchup and as the weather warms, more Charlotte Independence games this season.

