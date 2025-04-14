Westchester SC Returns to US Open Cup Action to Face Detroit City on Wednesday

April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







The Road Show Continues: Wednesday continues a run of road matches to start the initial season for WSC both in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play and in their initial season in USL League One. The start of the season has taken them to Texas and California, South Carolina, and Montclair, NJ. They have played one US Open Cup match at home, a 3-2 win over the New York Pancyprians and will not play a home USL Match until Sunday, April 27th against Rhode Island FC, which is a Jägermeister Cup match. Their first regular season USL match will not be until May 10 against Charlotte Independence.

Drinking from The Cup: WSC has gotten off to a solid start in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play, posting their first-ever club win, 1-0 over FC Motown in Montclair, NJ on March 18 and following that up by beating the New York Pancyprian Freedoms 3-2 at The Stadium at Memorial Field, before a crowd of 2,026 in the cold and drizzle on April 2. They have not trailed in a US Open Cup match to date.

Carton Leads The Way: The WSC start is of little surprise to anyone when the see the man at the helm. First year head coach Dave Carton comes to WSC following a successful tenure with the Charlotte Independence, where he was instrumental in leading the team to multiple playoff appearances. His roles included Technical Director of the Independence Academy, First Team Assistant Coach, and Head Coach of Charlotte's USL League Two team. During his time in Charlotte, Carton helped guide the team to the League One Championship game in 2023.

The Fast Start Continues: Westchester SC has been off to a solid start in their inaugural season, opening with a hard fought 1-1 road draw against Greenville Triumph SC at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, SC. on March 8 and following it up with a 3-1 triumph over fellow expansion club Texoma FC in Texas om March 29. They suffered their first loss, 2-0 at av Alta FC on April 5.

Early Honors: Westchester Soccer Club defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) continued his solid play and was honored for the second time in as many USL League One matches, being named again to the USL Team of the Week presented by Konami eFootball in week four. Adewole has returned to the US after a pair of seasons in Germany, soring WSC's game-winner against Texoma and finished with nine clearances, six duels won, three completed long passes and a 74% passing accuracy rate.

He was joined by forward Jonathan Bolanos (Miramar, Fla.). The former League One Golden Playmaker, scored his first goal in his second match back in the league. Bolanos also added four chances created, four duels won, three completed dribbles, three recoveries, and completed 81% of his passes.

In addition to the pair, the USL also selected Conor McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) to the USL Bench for Week Four.

JC on the Board: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. has been the scoring leader for WSC, not just in their first three USL matches but in their US Open Cup wins over FC Motown and the Greek Pancyprians to start the season. Obergon netted the game's initial score, and his third of the young season, in the 3-2 win over the New York Pancyprians.

Dane Denies: Keeper Dane Jacomen (Pittsburgh, PA.) has also been a WSC stalwart thus far, recording WSC's first-ever win and shoutout in their US Open Cup debut at FC Motown in Montclair, NJ on March 18. Jacomen played at the University of Pennsylvania, making 24 appearances and earning Philadelphia Soccer Six honors. He previously played for Evergreen FC and West Chester United in USL League Two before signing with Loudoun United in the USL Championship and is now on loan to WSC.

Homegrown: WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) and his brother Samory Powder (Edison, NJ) have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Owning A Piece of the Team: Westchester Soccer Club, formally announced a community ownership opportunity, offering supporters from around the world the chance to own a piece of the club. The fan ownership program, which has seen great success in Europe and in other parts of the United States, will be a first for the New York region in any professional sport. Interest has also dramatically increased in the past week since the USL's announcement to be the first professional sports league in the United States to adopt promotion and relegation in the next few years.

The investment, which can be as little as $150, is open to potential supporters globally. By becoming an equity investor, fans will become owners of WSC and will support the team's planned growth. Fans have the opportunity to participate in the investment round via Republic, with tiered bonus perks including exclusive owner's merchandise, dinners and special events with the WSC squad, and special ticket opportunities.

Westchester SC at Detroit City FC

2025 US Open Cup | Round 3

Wednesday, April 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

Broadcast Details

Paramount+

