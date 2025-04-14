One Knoxville Sporting Club Teams up with Bush's Beans as Official Bean Partner

April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Knoxville, TN - One Knoxville Sporting Club is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Bush's(R) Beans, the beloved Knoxville-based brand. As part of this exciting collaboration, Bush's Beans will serve as the Official Bean of One Knoxville SC, bringing a unique and flavorful touch to the club's matchdays and community interactions.

This partnership highlights Bush's Beans' commitment to staying connected with their roots in East Tennessee while furthering engagement with the local community. Known for their rich history and quality bean products, Bush's will be adding their signature touch to One Knoxville's vibrant fan experience. The partnership will feature a variety of fun and interaction designed to bring both soccer fans and Bush's Beans lovers together.

"Having a local, yet national, brand like Bush's Beans a part of the One Knox family brings huge value to us" said Amir Rabiei, Director of Partnerships of One Knoxville Sporting Club.

Bush's Beans will be involved in a range of activations throughout the season, including presence in-stadium and in the community, that emphasize both One Knox and the beloved bean brand's mission of giving back. Fans can expect plenty of interactive moments that bring the fun of Bush's Beans to the heart of the action.

"Bush's Beans is proud to join One Knoxville Sporting Club as the Official Bean Sponsor for the '25-'26 season." said Drew Everett, chairman of the board for Bush Brothers & Company. "From 'Rolling that Beautiful Bean Footage' on every Goal and Play of the Match, to interactive fan experiences and important charitable efforts throughout the season, we're excited to connect directly with fans and families in our hometown."

For more information about One Knoxville Sporting Club's upcoming matches and community events, visit https://www.oneknoxsc.com/.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 14, 2025

One Knoxville Sporting Club Teams up with Bush's Beans as Official Bean Partner - One Knoxville SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.