Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Charleston Battery: U.S. Open Cup Third Round

April 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC continues its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run on Tuesday, April 15, facing USL Championship's Charleston Battery in the Third Round. The match takes place at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tormenta FC punched its ticket to the Third Round in a thrilling 3-2 win over FORO SC on April 1, in Statesboro. Goals from midfielder Aaron Walker, forward Yaniv Bazini, and a last-minute header from forward Sebastian Vivas sealed the victory in dramatic fashion, keeping the Ibis perfect in Open Cup home matches (5-0-0 all-time).

The team enters Tuesday's match on the heels of another win, this time in USL League One play. South Georgia claimed a 2-1 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday night at Tormenta Stadium. Midfielder Mason Tunbridge opened the scoring in the 7th minute, notching his fourth goal in just five league matches. After a Portland equalizer in the second half, forward Niall Reid-Stephen came off the bench and found the game-winner, securing all three points for the Ibis.

Now, Tormenta turns its focus to Charleston, a familiar opponent and one of the oldest professional soccer clubs in the country. The two clubs have met three times previously in Open Cup play and are also set to face off later this year in the Jägermeister Cup on June 28.

Charleston currently holds a 3-0-2 (W-D-L) record in USL Championship play and brings both pedigree and home-field advantage into the matchup. But Tormenta FC, coming off a 2-1 league win over Portland Hearts of Pine, will arrive in Charleston with momentum and confidence.

Fans can attend the match in person by purchasing tickets at charlestonbattery.com. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+.

