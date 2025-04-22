Jimenez Earns USL League One Team of the Week Honorable Mention

April 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Oscar Jimenez (left)

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Oscar Jimenez (left)(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Oscar Jimenez has been named to the USL League One Team of the Week as an honorable mention for Week 7 following a notable performance in the club's road match against Charlotte Independence.

This marks Jimenez's first Team of the Week recognition of the 2025 season. Jimenez has started and played in all six league matches this season and continued to anchor the back line on Saturday with consistency and leadership.

Across 90 minutes, Jimenez delivered a well-rounded performance with an 82.3% passing accuracy, four duels won, three chances created and three successful crosses. He also added one shot on target, three tackles and two clearances, showing his influence on both sides of the ball.

Jimenez and the Ibises return to Statesboro this Saturday, April 26, to host Greenville Triumph SC at Tormenta Stadium for Paws & Claws Night and the first match of the Jägermeister Cup. Fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for a special night of soccer and community celebration. The first 50 pets through the gates will receive a free Tormenta FC bandana.

The evening begins with a pre-match adoption event, hosted by the Humane Society of Bulloch County, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Fans can also enjoy $3 White Claws throughout the night, and those who donate pet supplies at the gate will receive free student admission or $5 general admission.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2025

Jimenez Earns USL League One Team of the Week Honorable Mention - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.